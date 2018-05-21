Transit Sam: Week of May 17, 2018

Dates: Thursday, May 17 – Wednesday, May 23

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE SUSPENDED MONDAY FOR SHAVUOT

There’s lots of happenings affecting Downtown traffic this week including the NYPD 5K Memorial Run, which will close down the southbound side of the West Side Highway between Albany and 14th Sts. Sunday 9:45 a.m. to noon. There’s also three events near the Seaport Thursday night, May 17, when the FDR and Brooklyn Bridge may move slower than normal.

Formation for the 5K Memorial run is in Battery Park City on Liberty St Sunday morning. South neighborhood residents will be able to drive out on W. Thames St. and Battery Pl.

Broadway is closed between Liberty St. and Battery Pl., as is part of Whitehall St. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday for the Romania Day Festival.

Chinatown’s Mott St. is closed between Canal and Worth Sts. Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a city DOT “Weekend Walk.”

Church St. School’s block party closes White St. between Church and Franklin Pl. Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m., the Wall Street Run and Heart Walk starts on Warren and Greenwich, goes to Church St. then Liberty. Other closed streets include Water between John and Whitehall Sts., and parts of William, Pearl and Third Pl.

Also on Thursday, the “Rumble on the River” wrestling event will be on South Street Seaport’s new Pier 17 all afternoon, with the main events 6 and 8 p.m. It’ll be indoors if it rains. The Take Steps Run event starts at 5:30 p.m. nearby at Pier 16, and from 7 to 8 p.m., participants are on sidewalks on South, Water and John Sts.

Saturday, Taste of Tribeca will close Greenwich St. between Reade and Jay Sts., and Duane between Hudson and Greenwich Sts. 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. That’ll add southbound traffic on the West Side Highway, which will also bear some of the brunt of the Ninth Avenue International Food Festival further uptown Saturday and Sunday.

Lung Force Walk Saturday at 9:30 a.m. starts at the Seaport’s Pier 16 and will go on many sidewalks including South, Fulton and Broadway to the Brooklyn Bridge. They may bump into others raising awareness about arthritis who are walking from Foley Square over the Brooklyn Bridge around the same time.

Dine Around Downtown 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday will slow things down around 28 Liberty (formerly Chase Plaza), by Pine, William and Nassau Sts.

This weekend starting 9:30 p.m. Friday, the F is not running in Manhattan, and the D won’t go south of 59th St. There is light though coming soon at the ends of the 2, 3 train tunnel. The trains still aren’t going to Brooklyn or their Downtown stops on weekends, but the MTA just announced normal weekend service resumes Sunday, June 24.