Police Blotter: Week of May 10, 2018

BEAUTY CRIME

A pair of thieves stole more than $1,400 worth of makeup from a North End Avenue drug store on April 30.

An employee told police the crooks waltzed into the pharmacy between Warren and Murray streets at 3:33 pm, and proceeded to snag no less than 70 bottles of foundation and face cream before fleeing past the register with their ill-gotten beauty products.

CUTTING REMARK

A shoplifter pulled a knife on the employee of a Fulton Street department store on May 5 after the worker tried to stop him from sneaking off with stolen clothes.

The employee told police he caught the crook making his way past the checkout at the store between Water and South streets with a sweater and pair of pants at 2:50 pm.

When he moved to intercept the thief, the goon pulled out a silver blade.

“Do you want to get cut?” the reprobate growled before fleeing towards the Hudson on Fulton Street.

JOY RIDE

A thief drove off with a man’s car that he left running outside a Pearl Street parking lot on May 5.

The victim told police he left his 2015 Ford sedan purring outside the garage between Peck Slip and Beekman Street at 7:50 am, and returned five minutes later to discover some crook had hopped in and taken it for a ride.

Police found the car near the intersection of John and Pearl streets about 20 minutes later, and recovered surveillance footage the showed the thief hightailing it away from the car on foot, still in possession of the victim’s keys.

BIKE BANDIT

Some crook rode off with a man’s bike he locked up on Broadway on May 3.

The victim told police he used a U-lock to secure his bike to some scaffolding between Warren and Chambers streets at 7:45 pm, and returned about two hours later to find he would need a new ride.

— Colin Mixson