Transit Sam: Week of May 10, 2018

Dates: Thursday, May 10 – Wednesday, May 16

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE SUSPENDED THURSDAY FOR SOLEMNITY OF THE ASCENSION

Happy Mother’s Day to moms everywhere, and to the drivers, be aware the streets and roads will be busier as many families go out to celebrate. The nicer restaurants of Tribeca and Fidi will all be bustling.

BMCC at Chambers St. near the West Side Highway has two Mother’s Day performances Sunday at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Cipriani Wall Street at Wall near William St. has big events Thursday, Friday and Monday. The OneRepublic band is performing 7 p.m. Thursday at a Matt’s Promise Foundation benefit for terminally ill young people. Broadway, Broad and Water Sts. will all be affected. The One Show advertising awards is Friday at 7 p.m., and the Webby internet awards will draw some celebrities, and starts 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The NAMI Walk to promote mental health is Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on sidewalks and walkways including on the Brooklyn Bridge, Fulton between Gold and South Sts., and the area around City Hall Park including Broadway and Chambers St.

This weekend the uptown A and C are on the F line between MetroTech and W. 4th St. so you’ll have to take downtown trains to get to the A, C. E Chambers, Canal and Spring St. stops. The 2 and 3 are not going to their Downtown stops or to Brooklyn. The J is not stopping at Broad or Fulton Sts. There is no elevator service to and from the Downtown 6 Canal St. platform for the rest of the month. The Brooklyn Bridge and Bleecker St. stops are the closest accessible stations.

Mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

I received a ticket for not abiding by alternate side parking. It was winter, and the sign was knocked over and buried in two feet of snow. I took photos of the street, sign, and how I was parked. The response was “you’re supposed to know the days.” It was an area that I do not frequent, so I didn’t know the ASP days.

Bert

Dear Bert,

If the signs aren’t there, then the law shouldn’t be enforced. No, we are not expected to memorize the signs on each block; if that’s what the judge said, that’s a pretty dumb response. But, if there was a single sign still up on the block, you’re out-of-luck. If your photos showed the entire block with no signs he should have found you not guilty. If that’s the case, send me the photos and I’ll advise you on how to appeal. Now, I’m assuming ASP was not suspended and the two-feet of snow was from a storm long gone.

Transit Sam