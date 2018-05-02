Transit Sam: Week of May 3, 2018

Dates: Thurs., May 3–Wed., May 9

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES IN EFFECT ALL WEEK

The Five Boro Bike Tour begins in Lower Manhattan Sunday and will tie up streets all morning. Just after midnight the formation area will close from The Battery to Franklin and Church Sts. along Greenwich St., Trinity Pl. and Church St.

Church St. and Sixth Ave. from Franklin to 59th Sts. will close Sunday 7 a.m. until about noon, when Downtown bids bye to the bikes. Chambers and Worth Sts. between Broadway and W. Broadway, and Canal St. between Broadway and Sixth Ave. will also be closed in the morning.

The Bloomberg Square Mile race Thursday night closes Front St. from Fulton to Old Slip, Wall St. and Maiden La. between Water and South Sts., and Water between John and Fulton Sts. from 5 p.m. to about 9:30. The Seaport’s afterparty is at Front and Fulton Sts.

The weekly Thursday Jericho Walk Thursday at Federal Plaza and Foley Square 11 a.m. to noon, and Varick at Houston Sts. 5 to 6 p.m. looks like it’ll be bigger this week as its part of a national protest.

This weekend, 4 and 5 trains are running local between Brooklyn Bridge and 125th St., and the 2 and 3 trains are not making their Downtown stops.

The Holland Tunnel and approach areas will be busier Saturday afternoon for the “tunnel match” between the New York Red Bulls and NYC Football Club at 2 p.m. at New Jersey’s Red Bull Arena.

One tube of the Brooklyn Battery (Carey) Tunnel is closed 8 p.m. Friday until 5:30 a.m. Monday and the same times weeknights.

Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. an anti-Lupus walk is on the sidewalks of Second Pl., State and Whitehall Sts., and the East River walkway up to Fulton St.

Mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

I thought you had to park at least 15 feet from a fire hydrant. This morning a UPS truck got a ticket for parking (wasn’t even there for 10 minutes) in front of a hydrant, but yet one block away, cars often block the hydrant and don’t get tickets. There is a guy who uses his NYPD permit, but most times people park there who have no permits and aren’t ticketed.

Sherri

Dear Sherri,

You’re right about 15 feet, and all these vehicles should be getting tickets. There is no grace period for parking in front of a hydrant, but you are permitted to “stand” there (meaning one is in the driver’s seat) during daylight hours, and you must be able to move out on a moment’s notice. Of course, if an officer asks you to move, you must. Parking placard abuse is rampant and needs to end. Please send me the precise location and I will notify NYPD.

Transit Sam