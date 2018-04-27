Police Blotter: Week of April 26

CREDIT CROOK

Police are searching for a pickpocket who nabbed a woman’s wallet at the Whitehall subway station on Mar. 14.

The victim told police she was exiting the station near South Street at 6:15 pm, when she noticed her wallet had been snatched.

The woman’s bank later contacted her about some fishy credit card transactions, and police recovered surveillance footage of a blond-haired man using her cards at Duane Reade and Walgreens, cops said.

FIREFIGHT

Cops are hunting the wacko who threw lit matches and a burning piece of paper at an MTA worker inside the Fulton Street subway station on April 25.

The token clerk told police he was working inside a booth at the station near Nassau Street at 4:48 pm, when the bearded nutjob started yelling at him from beyond the glass.

The man’s tirade escalated when he started tossing lit matches through the pay slot, and threw a lit piece of paper at the booth, before fleeing towards the A and C train platform, cops said.

Anyone with information regarding either of these incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577–8477. The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.

SMASH AND GRAB

A thief ransacked a Harrison Street jewelry store on April 15, snatching $5,700 worth of bling.

An employee told police that the suspect smashed through the front window of the store between Greenwich and Hudson streets at 4 pm and grabbed 13 gold and silver adornments before fleeing.

BLACK-BAG OPERATION

Cops arrested a man for allegedly attacking another guy on Greene Street on April 23.

The victim told police the suspect knocked him over the head with a mystery object wrapped in a black plastic bag between Broome and Grand streets at 9:35 pm.

Not content with causing the man physical harm, the suspect then allegedly turned his ire towards the victim’s vehicle and cracked it once, causing about $400 worth of damage to his tail light, cops said.

Cops busted the suspect that day, charging him with assault, according to police.

BAGGED

A shoplifter made off with two handbags worth $7,100 from a Greene Street boutique on April 14.

An employee told police the suspect waltzed into the store between Prince and Spring streets at 4:04 pm before breezing past the register with the pair of bags, worth $3,450 and $3,650 respectively, and fleeing.

ELECTRIC SLIDE

A thief rode off with a man’s electric bike that he left on Hudson Street on April 21.

The victim told police he parked his battery-powered ride between Canal and Spring streets at 9:15 pm, and returned about 45 minutes later to find that the $1,550 bike was stolen.

The vehicle was outfitted with a GPS tracking system, which led back to a Brooklyn address, but cops who showed up there failed to locate the bike, police said.

— Colin Mixson