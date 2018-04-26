Transit Sam: Week of April 26, 2018

Dates: Thursday, April 26 – Wednesday, May 2

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE IN EFFECT ALL WEEK

Three days before the “Homeland” season finale, series star Claire Danes will be discussing the show at the Tribeca Film Festival Hub on St. John’s Lane, near Sixth Ave., Canal and Varick Sts. and the Holland Tunnel entrances Thursday night 5:30 p.m. The fest runs through Sunday and the moveout from the “Hub,” Spring Studios, runs through Wednesday.

With many screenings at Regal Battery Park and the Tribeca Performing Arts Center on Chambers St., the fest will make the evening rush hour heavier on the West Side Highway near Chambers St. and the Brooklyn Battery (Carey) Tunnel, which has one tube closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 5:30 a.m. Monday, and the same times weeknights.

Canal St. and the Holland Tunnel area will stay busy Tuesday night with a Planned Parenthood gala at Spring Studios at 6 p.m. and a nearby writer’s benefit at Tribeca 360 on Desbrosses St. at 6:30 p.m.

May Day, May Day, progressives’ favorite protest day is Tuesday, and a “March on Wall St.” is planned from The Battery at State St. and Battery Pl. to Wall St. from 7 a.m. to noon. Marchers are expected to stick to the sidewalks but I expect some veterans from Occupy Wall Street so civil disobedience is possible. Foley Square on Worth St. near the Brooklyn Bridge is Lower Manhattan’s other usual May Day hot spot.

This weekend the best subway lines to and from Brooklyn are the A, C, and L. The 2 and 3 aren’t going to Brooklyn or to their Downtown stops. The M is not running, and in Lower Manhattan, the J is only traveling between Broad St. and Marcy Ave. in Queens. Check the MTA for more details.

For the latest transit, traffic and parking updates, follow @GridlockSam on Twitter.

Mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

I have a question regarding a parking ticket for a blocked crosswalk. My understanding was that a vehicle could not block the crosswalk opening (curb cut), but the painted lines are separate since it covers a larger amount of space.

Scott

Dear Scott,

The ticket is valid because the entire crosswalk is off limits to parkers. The crosswalks are marked either with perpendicular or parallel lines as seen by a walker. The curb cuts are essential for persons with disabilities (and to parents with strollers and shoppers schlepping), but they are often not wide enough to accommodate all people crossing. At many intersections, in advance of the crosswalk, is a stop bar. Parking beyond the stop bar, but not overhanging the crosswalk, is permissible.

Transit Sam