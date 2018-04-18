Transit Sam: Week of April 19, 2018

Dates: Thurs., April 19 – Wed., April 25

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE IN EFFECT ALL WEEK

Joggers will have the run of Downtown’s West Side Sunday morning and the East Side in the evening.

The Nike Go NYC 5k run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. will have the larger traffic effect. Runners take the Manhattan Bridge’s Manhattan-bound outer roadway to Canal St., to Allen St., to Pike St. and Pike Slip, to the northbound side of South St. from Pike to Montgomery St. to Basketball City on Pier 36.

That morning, the 9/11 Memorial 5K Run/Walk is 7 to 11 Sunday and includes the Battery Park City esplanade, Greenwich St. between Battery Pl. and Trinity Pl. and between Edgar and Rector Sts., and Trinity Pl. between Morris and Edgar Sts.

Immigration rights activists will march over the Brooklyn Bridge walkway Friday around 10 a.m., head west on Chambers St. to Church St., to Sixth Ave to Times Sq. The marchers will mostly be on the sidewalks but at least one traffic lane is likely to close along the route until about 3 p.m.

The evening rush on the West Side Highway near Chambers St. and the WTC will be busier for the Tribeca Film Festival this week and next, particularly Friday night, when there are over a dozen screenings at Regal Battery Park and the Tribeca Performing Arts Center. It could also slow entry to the Brooklyn Battery (Carey) Tunnel, which has one tube closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 5:30 a.m. Monday, and the same times weeknights. Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro are speaking Saturday at 6 p.m., at the fest’s hub, Spring Studios near Varick, Canal, Sixth Ave. and the Holland Tunnel, and Spike Lee and Alec Baldwin are there Tuesday 8:45 p.m. David Duchovny and his band are playing at the Public hotel on Chrystie St. near Houston St. Sunday at 7 p.m.

The M, J, 2 and 3 trains are not running to Brooklyn this weekend, so take the A, C , L, or 5 instead.

Careful driving Friday afternoon, it’s “4/20,” a day of heavier marijuana use, in homage to California teens who regularly inhaled at 4:20 p.m. in the ‘70s. A recent JAMA Internal Medicine study found that fatal crashes go up by 12 percent on April 20, and by 38 percent for people under 21. A study conducted by my firm found that in places that legalized pot, there was a 16 percent increase in pedestrian fatalities the first half of 2017, and a 6 percent drop in other U.S. states, although there was no proven cause.

Mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

Every spring a fruit vendor sets up shop on my corner. Last year, they started parking their refrigerated truck on First Ave. near Sixth St. and left it there 24/7. The refrigeration unit comes on and off day and night, and the noise is loud. Are they allowed to keep their commercial vehicle parked on the street overnight?

Suanne

East Village

Dear Suanne,

No. Commercial vehicles are not allowed to park overnight on residential streets, or for more than three consecutive hours. Call 311 or your local police precinct, and tell either one that the truck may also be in violation of the noise code.

Transit Sam