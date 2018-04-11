Yom HaShoah events at the Museum of Jewish Heritage

Thursday, April 12 – 10 AM–8 PM

Day-Long Holocaust Remembrance Day Observance at the museum – From 10 AM to 2 PM, visitors can meet Holocaust survivors. Free

Thursday, April 12 – 7 PM

Stories from a Survivor and Memorial Service – Hosted by the Young Friends of the Museum and Manhattan Jewish Experience, this gathering emphasizes how the next generation ensures that those who perished are never forgotten. Event for people ages 21–39. $5 general admission – advance registration recommended

Sunday, April 8 – 12 PM

Memory Unearthed discussion at Pier 94 as part of The Photography Show presented by AIPAD – Curator Maia-Mari Sutnik will discuss the Museum’s exhibition Memory Unearthed: The Lodz Ghetto Photographs of Henryk Ross with Chris Boot, publisher of the Lodz Ghetto Album, and contemporary photographer Judy Glickman Lauder, who has devoted much of her career to documenting the evidence of the Holocaust. Ticket information at aipadshow.com.

Tuesday, April 10 – 7 PM

The Road to Unfreedom: Russia, Europe, America – Acclaimed scholar Timothy Snyder (author of On Tyranny) will launch his new book The Road to Unfreedom, a stunning new chronicle of the rise of authoritarianism from Russia to Europe to America. Free; advance registration recommended

Wednesday, April 11 – 7:30 PM and Thursday, April 12 – 3 PM

From Silence – A play by Anne Marilyn Lucas, directed by Obie Award-winner Arin Arbus. Esther’s world is turned upside down when her daughter Deborah rushes home with the news that their New Jersey temple is on lock-down and her granddaughter Elaina is trapped inside. Free; advance registration recommended

Sunday, April 15 – 1 PM

Stories Survive Series – Hear Holocaust survivor Frances Malkin share her story of being forced into a ghetto and then hidden by a Polish farmer for two years along with 15 other people. Free

Sunday, April 15 – 2 PM

Witness Theater – High school students reenact critical moments from the lives of local Holocaust survivors. Free; advance registration recommended

Tuesday, April 17 – 5 PM–7 PM

19th Annual Fanya Gottesfeld Heller Conference for Educators – Dr. James Waller, Professor of Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Keene State College, will speak about Confronting Evil: Engaging Our Responsibility to Prevent Genocide. A limited number of tickets are available to the general public and advance registration is required. For details and to register, visit mjhnyc.org/conference.

Wednesday, April 18 – 7 PM

Song of the Lodz Ghetto with Brave Old World – This multimedia musical program features Brave Old World’s arrangements of rare Jewish music created between 1940 to 1945 in the Nazi ghetto of Lodz, Poland. In Yiddish with English supertitles. $10 general, $5 Museum members, students, and Battery Park City residents. For tickets, visit nytf.org or call 866-811-4111.

Thursday, April 19 – 7 PM

Screening of 116 Cameras – The film 116 Cameras follows Auschwitz survivor Eva Schloss as she participates in the USC Shoah Foundation’s ambitious, high-tech project to preserve her testimony for future generations thought 3D digital projection. Special guest Eva Schloss and director Davina Pardo will, be on hand for a post-screening discussion. Free; advance registration recommended

Sunday April 22 – 2 PM

Warsaw Ghetto Memorial – In honor of the 75th anniversary of the uprising in the Warsaw Ghetto, National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene at the Museum of Jewish Heritage will present a special evening featuring alumni of Camp Hemshekh, a Yiddish summer camp created by Holocaust survivors. In English and Yiddish with English supertitles. Free; advance registration required at nytf.org

Thursday, April 26 – 4 PM

The Past and Future of Holocaust Research – This scholarly program is the final session in the Future of Holocaust Research conference. Featuring Frank Bajohr (Institut fuer Zeitgeschichte, Muenchen, Germany), László Karsai (University of Szeged, Szeged, Hungary), and Atina Grossmann (Cooper Union). The discussion will be followed by closing remarks from John Torpey (Ralph Bunche Institute for International Studies, Graduate Center of the City University of New York). Free; advance registration recommended

The Museum of Jewish Heritage is located at 36 Battery Place in Lower Manhattan; mjhnyc.org – (646) 437–4202