Transit Sam: Week of April 12, 2018

Dates: Thursday, April 12 – Wednesday, April 18

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE IN EFFECT ALL WEEK

Big walks for science, for Little League, and against teen-dating violence will be slowing traffic Downtown on Saturday.

The March for Science begins in Washington Square Park around 9 a.m., Saturday and the group will leave around noon, heading down Broadway to Zuccotti Park at Cedar St. until about 2 p.m. Police expect to keep Broadway open to traffic but at least one curb lane will be closed.

Careful driving on Murray St. and the West Side Highway Saturday! Downtown Little League’s Opening Day Parade is 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from City Hall to the Battery Park City ballfields. Players walk on Murray sidewalks across the West Side Highway to the fields. Warren St. between the highway and North End Ave. will be fully closed.

The NYC Teen Dating Violence Awareness Walk-a-thon starts in Downtown Brooklyn 9 a.m. Saturday and participants will go from there over the Brooklyn Bridge walkway until about 2 p.m. Expect some turbulence in the vicinity of City Hall.

Lower Manhattan gets ready for its closeup this week as the move-in for the Tribeca Film Festival begins Friday at Spring Studios on St. John’s Lane. There’ll be traffic effects on Varick, Canal, Sixth Ave. and the Holland Tunnel entrances for the fest, which opens Wednesday and goes to April 29.

This year’s other Downtown venues are the Tribeca Performance Space on Chambers St. near the West Side Highway, Regal Cinemas in Battery Park City, and the Tribeca Film Center on Greenwich St. near Franklin. The full schedule starts April 19, so look for details about traffic effects in next week’s column.

With the film industry in town, it may mean even more buzz for the season premiere of Showtime’s “Ray Donovan” Wednesday 6:30 p.m. at the New Museum on Bowery near Stanton St. The panel includes Susan Sarandon, Liev Schreiber and Jon Voigt. Delancey, Houston and Chrystie Sts., and the Manhattan Bridge approaches may also be affected.

Down the street the same night, a million-dollar fundraiser, Jumpstart’s Scribbles to Novels, is 6 to 10 p.m. at Capitale on Bowery near Broome St.

One lane at a time of the Williamsburg Bridge will be closed in either direction from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

The Museum of Chinese in America’s awards dinner honors Councilmember Margaret Chin and others 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Golden Unicorn, on E. Broadway near Bowery and the Manhattan Bridge entrance.

Tuesday is tax deadline day and an anti-war group is protesting outside the IRS office on Broadway near Duane St from noon to 1 p.m.

The N train is making R stops between Canal St. and Atlantic Ave. this weekend, including City Hall, Cortlandt, and Whitehall. Check the MTA site for other service changes.

Mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

Is there any regulation against overnight parking for commercial vehicles if there is no sign posted? I have been receiving tickets for this violation and I’m a little frustrated.

George

Dear George,

A commercial vehicle is prohibited from parking on residential streets from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., unless it is a gas or oil heat supplier or “the person who received the summons…was actively engaged in business at the time the summons was issued,” according to Section 4-08(6) of the city traffic rules. You can plead that you were unaware of the rule for the first ticket, but that argument won’t fly for tickets 2 thru X.

Transit Sam