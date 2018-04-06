Seaport Report: April 2018

BY JANEL BLADOW

Yankees season opener postponed because of rain and snow? Wow. April’s off with a bang! Who isn’t anxious to be sitting outside at one of the neighborhood cafes and doing some people-watching? Come on spring, and bring along summer.

PLAY BY PLAY… While Monday didn’t see the Yankees season starter, it did see the launch of the first broadcast by ESPN from its new headquarters on Pier 17. The new morning program — “Get Up!” — a live, three-hour talk show beginning daily at 7 am, hopes to capture the early bird sports fan. Programming will be sports talk and news, and not so much lifestyle like most of the other am talkers. Hosts are longtime ESPN talkers Michelle Beadle, Mike Greenberg, and Jalen Rose. Their studio overlooks the East River with a great view of Brooklyn (and BQE traffic). The floor-to-ceiling windows are offset by bare brick walls and warm wooden beams. But don’t expect them to be in the studio all the time. The plan is to take advantage of their Seaport location, with the talent roaming the area picking up pithy sports talk from tourists and Wall Streets and neighbors as well. ESPN is still moving staff in, so soon you’ll be seeing lots more commuters trudging along Fulton Street.

PLAY BALL… As reported a couple weeks ago, Kiwi Cuba (nee Nelson Blue) is trading in its Down Under swag for pinstripes. We were hoping the venue at 233-5 Front St. would be up and running — now as Vintage 61 — by this week’s first ball toss from the Yankees. But their opening is tentatively slated for early May. First a soft opening, with a possible neighborhood party, then the doors will officially open (check www.vintage61.com for the latest details). Billed as a spot “where wine, food, and sports connect,” the logo definitely has Yankee pinstripes. The new design is hip, chic, relaxed with basically the same bar/seating layout as before. But it’s got a Frenchy vibe. I spoke with Stacey Vasseur to get the lowdown. The new spot’s name has a dual meaning. Definitely sports — celebrating the 1961 Yankees. And definitely French — a salute to a classic ‘61 Bordeaux.

“It’s a causal but classy sports concept,” she said. “It’s a bistro that we want to appeal to sports fans of all ages.” Stacey says they plan a booth up front where they’ll host podcasts with different perspectives on sports — from the dedicated jock, to the 10-year-old kid, to grandma. “It’s an opportunity for the everyday fan to sit down and express themselves,” she said. Eventually, they hope to stream live shows. But you don’t have to be a super-fan to enjoy the outside tables or the French-American menu. The Vintage 61 team is Jason Casano (an original owner of Nelson Blue with his brother Jack) and Laurent Vasseur, (Stacey’s husband), who is also behind Le District, the massive French food hall in Brookfield Place. Jason and Laurent bonded over sports 15 years ago while working on Stone Street. They plan to carry on that camaraderie in their new Seaport spot by combining their professional experience with their friendship and passion for sports. Welcome to the neighborhood guys!

KOREAN CUISINE… Word is another new eatery will ramp up Front Street next month. Coming to the storefront space at 254 Front St., across from Cowgirl Seahorse, is rumored to be Korean restaurant. We’ll keep you posted on news.

SHAPE UP… Warrior Bridge (250 Front St.) has extended its 9 am morning yoga class to 75 minutes. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays the focus is on restoring your energy flow. Tuesdays and Thursday, get all Wonder Woman or Thor with “warrior flow yoga.” They’ve also added five beginning Acro 101 classes. For those who want a fun workout with friends, this yoga class includes stretch and balance. They also added more classes and open studio time on weekends. And every weekday morning, tune up with a half-hour mediation, starting at 8 am. Details at warriorbridge.com.