Transit Sam: Week of April 5, 2018

Dates: Thursday, April 5 – Wednesday, April 11

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE SUSPENDED FOR ORTHODOX HOLY THURSDAY AND GOOD FRIDAY, AND SATURDAY FOR PASSOVER

Driving commuters and car owners parked in good spots have something to enjoy the rest of this week. There are two more days of lighter traffic as public schools are closed, and alternate side parking rules are suspended until Monday for religious holidays. All other rules are in effect so don’t get too comfortable.

Airports and roads from airports including the Holland Tunnel should be busier Sunday as teachers, students, families and other spring breakers return. Rush hour is back with force Monday.

Two celebrity events will affect traffic. Naomi Watts and Mary-Kate Olsen are co-chairing the New York Academy of Arts’ Tribeca Ball Monday 6 p.m. on Franklin St. near Sixth Ave., W. Broadway, and Seventh Ave.

The Aperture Foundation’s Spring Party red carpet event co-hosted by Martha Stewart is Friday night 6:30 p.m. at Public hotel on Chrystie St. near Houston St. Other affected streets include Bowery, Delancey, and Allen Sts., and the Williamsburg Bridge.

The Brooklyn Battery (Carey) Tunnel has one tube closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 5:30 a.m. Monday, and at the same times weeknights.

Downtown subways are running close to normal this weekend, but as always check the MTA website because there are changes throughout the system.

Tribeca Performing Arts Center has three shows Saturday night on Chambers St. near the West Side Highway — comedian Max Amini at 7 and 10 p.m., and “Heaven: The Musical” at 8 p.m.

Red Bulls fans will add to the outbound Holland Tunnel traffic going to the game against Chivas de Guadalajara 8 p.m. Tuesday, during rush hour.

Demo Alerts! Thursday, the New Sanctuary Coalition is at 26 Federal Plaza and Foley Square 11 a.m. to noon and at Varick and Houston Sts. 5 to 6 p.m. The Rider’s Alliance at City Hall Wednesday 11 a.m. rallying for #FairFares, discounted MetroCards for low income New Yorkers.

Mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

We are delighted that the FIX NYC panel recommends using camera enforcement to curb spillback (or block the box). I am asking your help in making sure that the definition of “intersection” includes pedestrian crossings.

Christine Berthet

Dear Christine,

For spillback, pedestrian crossings are covered. I’m, not an attorney, but when I was traffic commissioner last century the crosswalks were considered part of the intersection for “blocking the box” rules. My read today is the same based on Section 4-07 (b)(2) of the NYC DOT Traffic Rules. It twice refers to “an intersection and its crosswalks” prohibiting drivers from entering an intersection/crosswalk area “unless there is sufficient unobstructed space beyond the intersection and its crosswalks…”

Transit Sam