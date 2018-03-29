Police Blotter: Week of March 29, 2018

CELL OF A GUY

A pickpocket made off with a woman’s smartphone aboard a 5 train she boarded at Brooklyn Bridge Station on Mar. 23.

The victim told police she felt a man press against her backpack and brush his hands over her jacket pockets at around 8:10 am, and, upon disembarking at Fulton Street, realized that her pricey iPhone 7 had been nabbed.

The victim used the Find My Phone app, which last showed her phone in the Bronx, but the device has since been offline, cops said.

SHARP THREAT

A knife-wielding thug beat and robbed a woman aboard an R train she boarded at Cortlandt Street on Mar. 25.

The victim told police the brute snatched the phone from her hands and ordered her to hand over a bag she was carrying, before punching her in the face after she refused.

The man emptied the victim’s bag of all its valuables, including her wallet and iPad, and went to leave at Rector Street, but when the woman confronted her attacker a second time, the wretch drew a knife, before fleeing into the station, cops said.

The victim was able to track her cell with the Find My Phone app to the Church Avenue subway station in Brooklyn, where she found it in possession of MTA personnel, according to police.

Her $1,000 iPad, however, remains missing, cops said.

TAG, YOU’RE IT

Cops busted a man after he was allegedly caught trying to swindle a Cordtlandt Street department store out of $1,400 in merchandise on Mar. 25.

Employees at the retail outlet between Trinity Place and Broadway told police the suspect affixed a $449 price tag to a $1,849 jacket, and then tried to purchase the garment at the illicit discount.

But the cashier proved wise to the simple con, and called over a security guard, who inspected the jacket and confirmed the man’s alleged trickery, according to police, who bagged the shopper on felony Grand Larceny charges, cops said.

BUILD IT WHACK

A thief looted a Peck Slip construction site on Mar. 23, taking more than. $1,600 worth of tools.

A worker told police he left his gear at the worksite between Front and Water Streets at 4:30 pm, and returned early the next morning to find numerous saws, drills, and various other power tools stolen.

The man told police the building project is always flush with workers, who work odd hours, and that multiple people could have accessed his stuff, according to police.

— Colin Mixson