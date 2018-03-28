Transit Sam: Week of March 29, 2018

Dates: Thursday, March 29 – Wednesday, April 4

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE SUSPENDED HOLY THURSDAY, GOOD FRIDAY, AND SATURDAY FOR PASSOVER

The first get-away surge of 2018 hits Thursday afternoon with schools closed starting Friday for Easter-Passover vacation for the next 10 days. Expect the Holland Tunnel traffic to be heavier than usual starting around 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Good Friday is also a good day to drive with traffic volumes lower during the morning peak. But, Friday is also the first Passover Seder night, so all the get-away routes will once again be heavier in the late afternoon. In Lower Manhattan expect more congestion at the Holland Tunnel, Williamsburg, Manhattan, and Brooklyn bridges. If you’re driving to a Seder, leave early or the fifth question may be, “why aren’t they here?”

Thursday and Friday are big airport travel days so leave extra time if you have a flight.

There’s a Way of the Cross march over the Brooklyn Bridge walkway to St. Peter’s Church on Barclay St. between Church St. and Broadway Friday from 10 a.m. to about 3 p.m. The group will go on Centre to Broadway to Cedar to Trinity Pl. to Church and then Barclay.

The bridge will host a walk the other way Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to mark Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Week, from Centre St. near Chambers to the bridge.

Neil Patrick Harris and Catherine O’Hara are among the stars attending the season premiere of Netflix’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events” Tuesday night 6:15 p.m. at Metrograph on Ludlow St., close to Canal, Essex , and Allen Sts. and the Manhattan Bridge. Limos, media tucks and red carpet activity will slow down the evening rush hour.

Downtown’s churches will all be busy Easter Sunday including St. Pauls’ Chapel, which has an egg hunt in addition to its family service on Broadway near Fulton St. 9:15 to 11 a.m.

The 2 and 3 trains are not going to their usual Downtown stops or to Brooklyn this weekend. Take the 1 or 5 instead. Check the MTA for changes throughout the system.

The weekly walk for immigrants around 26 Federal Plaza and Foley Square is on for Thursday 11 a.m. to noon, and then from 5 to 6 p.m. at Varick and Houston Sts. with bikers now a regular part of the Varick rally. A few of these protesters may join kindred spirits further Downtown Thursday for the regular impeachment rally, which this week is at Bowling Green outside the Museum of the American Indian at the southern foot of Broadway from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The Brooklyn Battery (Carey) Tunnel will have one tube closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, and weeknights at the same times.

One of two upper roadway lanes of the Manhattan Bridge will be closed in both directions Thursday and Friday nights from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., and to 6 a.m. next week, Monday to Friday.

One or two northbound lanes of the FDR from Broad to Montgomery Sts. are closed overnight Thursday and Friday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Dutch St. between Fulton and John Sts., and Fletcher St. between Front and South Sts. are fully closed until Sunday for construction projects.

Mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam

Recently I was able to renew my driver’s license at the DMV but was not able to get the new ID license because I was missing some information. I had my passport and NYC ID, but the NYC card is not accepted. Why?

Beverly, Upper West Side

Dear Beverly,

This is all part of counter-terrorism plans implemented post 9/11. A Federal law passed in 2005 (can’t blame Trump) tightens up IDs to board planes. The DMV is complying with the feds when they issue new Enhanced Driver Licenses. Starting in 2020, a driver’s license without the word “Enhanced” on the front will not be accepted to board domestic flights. The city’s ID card doesn’t meet federal standards for proof of identity. The DMV’s web site lays out the documents you need. When you return to the DMV bring, in addition to your passport and driver’s license, your social security card and one more proof of state residence such as a home title or recent pay stub. There is also an Enhanced Non-driver license with similar requirements.

Transit Sam