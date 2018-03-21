Transit Sam: Week of March 22, 2018

Dates: Thurs., Mar. 22 – Wed., Mar. 28

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE SUSPENDED THURSDAY AND FRIDAY FOR SNOW OPERATIONS

Protests on tap will make things slower on the Brooklyn Bridge this weekend, and all over Lower Manhattan Saturday, when there’s a small march over the bridge and a massive one in Midtown.

The march over the bridge’s pedestrian walk from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday goes to Foley Square, and calls on the end of the “Blindfold Law” regarding the timing of prosecutors’ disclosure to defense attorneys. Meanwhile, the March for Our Lives on gun laws will take up most of Central Park West and Sixth Avenue down to 42nd Street all day. The street closures will reverberate Downtown.

Protesters on both sides of the abortion debate will descend on Foley Square Sunday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., putting traffic pressure on the bridge, Lafayette and Centre streets and Broadway. The Williamsburg and Manhattan bridges should be better.

The New Sanctuary Coalition will walk around 26 Federal Plaza and across Lafayette Street to Foley Square from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, and then from 5 to 6 p.m. they’ll be at Varick and Houston streets.

Two soccer matches at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. this week will make the outbound Holland Tunnel approaches, Varick, Canal and other nearby streets even slower than usual, especially for the Tuesday night rush hour when Peru takes on Iceland at 8 p.m. The Red Bulls play Minnesota United at home Saturday at 7 p.m.

Uptown C and E trains are not stopping at Spring or 23rd streets from 9:45 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, and the uptown A stops running there Friday at 11 p.m. The 2 and 3 are not going to Brooklyn or their Lower Manhattan stops this weekend.

Mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

I live on the East Side and we are not allowed to leave our car and double park waiting for alternate side street parking to end. What’s the deal with the West Side where my daughter lives? Every day I see the cars double parked and wonder why they are allowed to do that.

Kathleen

Dear Kathleen,

Officially, double parking is always illegal, but in some neighborhoods, including your daughter’s, the NYPD has a quiet understanding with the community to not ticket during street-cleaning unless there’s a problem such as a blocked-in car. The double-parkers typically display their cell numbers on the dashboard if they need to move. This has not been allowed, historically, on streets that access firehouses, hospitals, schools, has lots of businesses or that are two-way. Historically, double parking has been strictly enforced in your community board on the Upper East Side. That has also been true in Lower Manhattan and many neighborhoods throughout the city. For those who double park, be forewarned that the “agreement” is not law and puts you on shaky ground if you get a ticket.

Transit Sam