A snow day MIRACLE! Wedding band goes missing in snow, Downtown neighbors help find it

BY COLIN MIXSON

Talk about ringing in the spring.

An unfortunate Battery Park City resident lost her wedding ring in a snow drift during Wednesday’s whiteout, and feared her precious bling would be lost forever in the unseasonal storm, which struck a day after the Spring Equinox.

But the desperate local found salvation in the form of another woman, a young boy, and his dog, Fred, who all came to her aid, and together they sifted through the snow to recover her priceless jewelry from the blizzard’s icy clutches.

“They started to help me, Karen, the boy, and the dog,” said Maria Puig Pérez, who moved to Battery Park City eight months ago from Spain. “I was very, very happy when we found it.”

Pérez was playing in the snow with her child on Rector Place near the Esplanade just before 1 pm, when, after the wedding band slipped from her finger, she heard the “clink” of her ring hitting the pavement, she said.

Having heard the band’s metallic ping, the woman assumed her jewelry would be easily found, but after a few minutes of searching, her worry grew apace with the falling snow covering the sidewalk, which had already put more than four-inches on the ground, and continued falling steadily over her lost ring.

Fellow Rector Place resident Karen McDormett, meanwhile, was passing by when she stopped to admire local pooch Fred — a lady dog, despite her name — who was adorably attempting to catch the falling snow in her mouth. McDormett was merrily filming Fred’s canine antics with her phone when she realized Pérez’s plight and immediately offered to help.

McDormett become the defacto “director” of the operation, according to Pérez, while Fred’s master — a boy about 12 years old, who declined to be photographed or named, for fear his parents would be mad — provided counsel, and proposed the ladies grab a bucket and fill it with snow to later melt, hopefully revealing the ring.

“It was his idea to get the bucket and let the snow melt,” said McDormett. “He’s a smart kid. I didn’t think of that.”

Fred, while affectionate, neglected to put her keen canine senses to good use, and generally busied herself in the pursuit of chomping falling snowflakes. The dog and her boy stuck around for a while, but eventually trotted off into the storm, before the ring was found.

This reporter, who stumbled upon the scene amid some routine weather reporting, also pitched in for a while, but eventually had to give up the search and head back to the newsroom to make his deadlines.

McDormett and Pérez continued searching, raking through the snow and filling buckets with the heavy powder, but the pair finally decided to run an experiment. Pérez used her remaining engagement ring to test the physics of the fall, and they discovered that the band bounced much farther than they had expected, according to Pérez.

“We made a trial and I took my other ring, let it fall, and Karen realized it jumped a lot,” Pérez explained. “So we looked further than we were doing.”

And, not long after expanding their search, the ring was found just a few feet away.

“They helped me a lot,” said Pérez. “Without her help, and the boy, I couldn’t have found it.”