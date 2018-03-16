Police Blotter: Week of March 15, 2018

CRASH WITHDRAWAL

Cops are hunting a man suspected of beating and robbing a woman inside the lobby of a Worth Street bank on Jan. 27.

The victim was pulling cash out of a teller machine at the bank between Church Street and Broadway at 7:10 pm, when the suspect grabbed her from behind and threw her to the ground, before grabbing $80 and two credit cards.

Cops have released surveillance images of the suspect, and are asking the public for assistance in tracking down the alleged thief.

Anyone with a tip can call (800) 577-8477, visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or text 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

TWO-WHEELED THIEF

A thief stole a man’s nearly $3,400 bike he left on Hudson Street on Feb. 14.

The victim told police he parked his bike between 129 Hudson at 4:15 pm, and returned 10 minutes later to find his pricey ride stolen.

BAG MAN

Some crook snatched a woman’s bag when she wasn’t looking inside a Spring Street nightclub on Feb. 25.

The victim told police she was partying it up inside the watering hole between 205 spring street at 4 am, and had left her bag unattended for five minutes before she realized the purse, along with her iPhone and wallet, were stolen.

DEVILS STOLE PRADA

Two shoplifters made off with $6,500 worth of posh gear at a Prada outlet on Broadway on Mar. 5.

An employee told police the two female thieves waltzed into he fashion retailer between 575 Broadway at 5:05 pm, nabbing two pricey items before hightailing it.

— Colin Mixson