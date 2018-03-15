Cutting-edge innovation at Stuyvesant High School

BY COLIN MIXSON

Stuyvesant High School celebrated the grand opening of a new technology-focused learning space at its Chambers Street campus on Mar. 2, which will help prepare the school’s teenage gearheads to compete in the workplace of tomorrow, according to the school’s principal.

“Technology and innovation are moving at an unprecedented pace, and this lab gives the facilities to compete in this ever-evolving landscape,” said Eric Contreras. “This new innovation lab will help New York City’s leading science students compete with the best and brightest from around the world.”

The new space, dubbed the Irwin Zahn Innovation Lab, was funded through a public-private partnership between the city and The Moxie Foundation, which was founded by former Stuyvesant alum Irwin Zahn, who chipped in some dough in order to ensure young knickerbockers are technologically up to snuff, according to the group’s founder.

“The Moxie Foundation is pleased to support this state of the art Innovation Lab,” said Zahn. “It is not only a magnificent facility, but a means to equip countless New York students to bring about positive change in the world.”

The lab will now host numerous tech-oriented classes, including courses in aerospace engineering, artificial intelligence, civil engineering, and engineering design.

Downtown’s Styuvesant High School near Battery Park City is one of the city’s top-preforming public schools, and competition amongst prospective freshmen for the school’s mere 800 first-year seats is fierce, but those who do get in can expect bright futures, with a full quarter of graduates going on to Ivy League schools, according to insideschools.com.