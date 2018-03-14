Transit Sam: Week of March 15, 2018

Dates: Thursday, March 15 – Wednesday, March 21

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE IN EFFECT ALL WEEK

The NYC Half Marathon will literally run though Lower Manhattan Sunday morning on a new route over the Manhattan Bridge and through Chinatown and the Lower East Side. The route will close to traffic from about 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., including the bridge’s upper-level, Manhattan-bound lanes, and the northbound section of the FDR Drive between E. Houston and 42nd Sts.

In Lower Manhattan after the bridge, about 20,000 runners will go on Canal St. East, to Rutgers St, to East Broadway, then Grand, Columbia, and the eastbound side of E. Houston Sts., to the FDR, where they’ll take the northbound lanes up to 42nd St. The runners then go west on 42nd St. to Central Park, where the race ends.

With all of these streets closed Sunday morning, avoid driving near the race, including the Lower East Side, Midtown, the Upper East and West sides, and of course the Manhattan Bridge and the FDR. The Brooklyn and Williamsburg bridges are better bets.

What do lawyers, bikers, and immigration activists have in common? They’re coming to Lower Manhattan Thursday afternoon for protests supporting immigrants. From 4 to 7 p.m., Legal Aid Society attorneys and others are rallying at Foley Square, then marching down Broadway to the Office of Court Administration office at Beaver and New Sts. to protest ICE officers in the courts. Bikes Against Deportation is joining the New Sanctuary Coalition for a ride/walk and rally outside the Varick St. immigration court near Houston St. 5 to 6 p.m. The northern Holland Tunnel approaches, the Brooklyn Bridge, Varick St., the City Hall area, and Broadway will all be affected.

Foley Square also has a Sunday rally to promote early voting in New York from 2 to 4 p.m.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is in Midtown all-day Saturday, but with Fifth Ave. closed from 79th to 44th Sts., you’ll see traffic effects spread to Lower Manhattan including the bridges and tunnels. If you’re driving, cabbing, Ubering or other app-ing, best to avoid going uptown, but if you are going, stay as far west or east as possible,

One tube of the Brooklyn Battery (Carey) Tunnel is closed this weekend from 8 p.m. Friday until 5:30 a.m. Monday, and on weeknights during the same times.

Subways are close to normal in Lower Manhattan this weekend, but 2 and 3 trains are not going to Brooklyn or making their weekday Lower Manhattan stops.

The Stone Street Pedestrian Mall on Stone St. between Hanover Square and Broad St. and on Mill Lane starts Friday, and will run daily through Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.