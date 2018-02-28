Transit Sam: Week of March 1

Dates: Thursday, March 1 – Wednesday, March 7

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE SUSPENDED THURSDAY FOR PURIM

Lots of big Lower Manhattan parties will be slowing down traffic this week

Famed stylist June Ambrose and artists Sadie Barnette and Nayland Blake are among the honorees at the Angel Orensanz Center Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Norfolk near Houston St. for the Baxter St at CCNY event.

Cipriani will be hosting two events on Thursday at 6 p.m. at its Lower Manhattan locations: The 14th Street Y has a Purim party at 25 Broadway between Morris St. and Battery Pl. The Asian American Bar Association of New York has its annual dinner on Wall St. between William and Hanover Sts.

The Bronx Museum of the Arts has a gala at the Conrad Hotel on North End Ave. near Vesey St. Monday at 6:30 p.m.

One tube of the Brooklyn Battery tunnel is closed again this weekend from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 :30 a.m. Monday.

Lunar New Year festivities continue Saturday with a festival celebrating the Year of the Dog on Market St. between East Broadway and Henry St. from noon to 3:30 p.m. Crowds may be bigger than expected since rain at last weekend’s Chinatown parade probably kept some attendees away.

Demo Alerts! Planned Parenthood supporters will be outside Basilica St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral on Mott St. near Prince on Saturday 7:45 a.m. Environmental activists will be outside the New York Stock Exchange at Wall and Broad Sts. Wednesday from 8:15 to 9 a.m. to protest the appearance of Exxon’s CEO.

Weekend subway service looks good Downtown, but check the MTA website for details.

Mailbag:

Dear Readers,

Pedestrian deaths are rising too fast, evidenced by a Governors Highway Safety Association report released Wednesday showing it’s the deadliest it has been in 25 years nationwide, with nearly 6,000 deaths in 2016 and the same projected for 2017, which doesn’t have final numbers. Richard Retting, director of safety for Sam Schwartz Consulting, wrote the report, and some of the takeaways are that texting and increased marijuana use are possible causes for the increases. Distracted and impaired driving lead the list over the years but we’ve seen a big jump in ped fatalities the past couple of years. It’s hard to prove causality, but nevertheless, be extra careful crossing streets while using your smart phone or if you’re impaired. New York City, with the highest city population in the U.S., also had the highest number of pedestrian deaths of any city in 2016 with an almost a 5 percent increase (137 total) from 2015, although the report noted city progress with a 34 percent drop in pedestrian injuries at high crash areas over three years. It’s a good idea to put away your smart phone while crossing streets especially at night, when 75 percent of the deaths occur.

Transit Sam