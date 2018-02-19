Police Blotter: Week of Feb. 15, 2017

SEX ED

A 59-year-old home-tutor from Long Island was arrested for allegedly attempting to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex in Lower Manhattan on Feb. 14.

The suspect engaged in sexually explicit text and email conversations with undercover agents posing as a 13-year-old girl between Jan. 30 and Feb. 14, where he discussed various kinky sexy acts and made plans to meet the phantom youngster at a diner in Manhattan, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

NYPD detectives arrested the Seaford, LI, resident at the diner on Feb. 14, and U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman charged the defendant with attempted enticement, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

“A home-school tutor who has constant interaction with children, made arrangements through text messaging and emails to meet with what he thought was a 13-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity,” said Berman. “Thankfully he was corresponding with an undercover law enforcement officer and not a young girl, but his alleged intentions are no less insidious.”

Police released a photo of the defendant in an effort to locate possible additional victims who may have come in contact with him.

WELCOME TO NEW YORK

A foreign exchange student woke up from a drug-induced fugue to find his cash and credit cards missing outside the Fulton Street subway station on Feb. 6.

The victim told police he had been at a bar hanging out with three strange men, who may have drugged him, because he fell asleep shortly after leaving and awoke to empty pockets outside the station near Broadway at 1:30 am.

BIKE BANDIT

A thief rode off with a man’s motorcycle which he had parked on Thompson Street sometime before Feb. 2.

The victim told police he left his KTM Super Duke locked up tight — with a chain fed through the back tire and secured around a fence — between W. Houston and Prince streets at 8 am one day, and returned nearly a week later to find his $7,000 speed machine stolen.

FIGHT NIGHT

Three thieves fought their way out of a John Street supermarket after stealing 30 Red Bulls and a few cans of Nutrament on Feb. 8.

The thugs were making their way out of the store between Gold and Cliff streets with their ill-gotten drinks at 11:39 pm, when two workers sprung into action and attempted to reclaim the beverages by force.

But the store’s staff was outmatched, and the trio beat them down, sending one of the brave grocers to Bellevue Hospital amid their desperate escape, cops said.

— Colin Mixson