Transit Sam: Week of Feb. 15, 2018

Transit Sam 2.15.18b

Dates: Thursday, February 15 – Wednesday, February 21

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE SUSPENDED FRIDAY FOR LUNAR NEW YEAR AND MONDAY FOR WASHINGTON’S BIRTHDAY

Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers will be celebrating Lunar New Year Friday in Chinatown with firecrackers and Lion Dancers. It starts in Sara D. Roosevelt Park near Grand and Chrystie streets, at 11 a.m., but then parts of Mott, Bayard, Division and other streets will close on and off until about 5 p.m. for the dancers and the crowd.

The Museum of Chinese in the Americas will host a new year event Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Centre St. near Grand Street.

The West Side will also be celebrating the Year of the Dog with Lion Dances at Brookfield Place Saturday from 2 p.m. to 3:15. That should slow down the West Side Highway, particularly since one tube of the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel is closed this weekend starting at 8 p.m. Friday.

New York Fashion Week wraps up this week, so watch out Thursday and Friday for extra activity near the Holland Tunnel entrance as the show moves out of its headquarters at Spring Studios on St. John’s Lane, near Varick and Canal streets, and Sixth Avenue.

Summons Alert! Ticket agents do work on Presidents’ Day Monday, and you can count on some of them not being happy about it, which is one of the reasons it is one of the highest ticket days of the year. Many people forget that meter and all other rules remain in effect despite the alternate side parking rules suspension.

Weekend subway service changes are extended through Monday, when the A and C skip Spring and 23rd streets, as will the Queensbound E. The 4 runs local both ways between the Brooklyn Bridge and 125th Street, and the 2 and 3 are not going to their usual Downtown stops or to Brooklyn. Check the MTA for more details.

Mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

If you live in the congestion price zone, would you have to pay as soon as you start driving, and is the price for the whole day? I believe the price is too high.

Jose

Dear Jose,

Under the FixNYC proposal, the fees would not be charged to private car drivers who stayed in the zone. Taxis, Ubers, limos would be charged within the zone. The fee, under the proposal, would be once a day even if you entered multiple times. Keep in mind, the hours the fee would be in effect wasn’t agreed to by the panel although there was consensus it should at least cover the busiest hours 6 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday thru Friday. The price is precisely what drivers pay now round-trip at the Battery and Midtown tunnels as well as the Verrazano, RFK, Whitestone and Throgs Neck bridges (although I recommend lowering the fee on the bridges).

Transit Sam