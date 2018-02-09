Police Blotter: Week of Feb. 8, 2015

APPLE PICKING

A burglar ransacked a Hudson Street office building on Jan. 29, nabbing several laptops.

Surveillance footage showed a man exiting the building between Debrosses and Canal streets with a large bag slung over his shoulder at 6:52 am.

Staff came in later that morning to discover more than $7,000 worth of Apple laptops, plus with a pair of Bose headphones were missing, cops said.

MEAN TEENS

Three teens ripped off a Wall Street cell shop on Jan. 29.

One of the perps, all described as 13-years-old by police, distracted a worker at the store between Front and Water streets at 4:25 pm, while his buddies nabbed three iPhones worth more than $2,400.

SUBWAY RESCUE

A good Samaritan recovered a woman’s phone from a bumbling pickpocket inside the Fulton Street subway station on Feb. 2.

The victim told police she was waiting for an A train at the station near Nassau Street at 8:24 pm, when the suspect grabbed the phone from her pocket and ran off into the station.

But another man who witnessed the crime gave chase and caught the thief outside a Dunkin’ Donuts, where he reclaimed the phone on the victim’s behalf, cops said.

Nobody was injured as a result of the bungled heist, and the thief remains on the lam, according to police.

MIND THE GAP

Two men stole 20 pairs of pants from a Broadway retailer on Jan. 22.

The crooks took a whopping $1,399 worth of Gap jeans from the store between Cortlandt and Liberty streets at 10:09 am, plucking them off a table and breezing past the register without paying, cops said.

BETWEEN THE LEGS

A slick thief managed to swipe a bag right out from under the legs of a straphanger on a 2 train on Jan. 23.

The victim insisted he didn’t nod off aboard the Brooklyn-bound train, but nevertheless found his satchel missing when the doors opened at the Park Place subway station at 5:20 pm, shorting him $80 for the bag, and about $4,000 for the laptop and camera it contained, according to police.

BAD BREAK

A lovers’ spat turned ugly at a Chambers Street community college on Jan. 24.

The victim told police her ex-girlfriend snatched her phone and ran off through the Manhattan Community College campus at 4:20 pm.

The women arranged to meet later at the Hoyt Street subway station, and the victim got her phone back — along with a few bruises — when the angry ex grabbed her hair and started beating her, according to police.

The abused woman called 911 following the attack, while her former lover hopped a 2 train and fled, cops said.

— Colin Mixson