Transit Sam: Week of Feb. 8, 2018

Dates: Thurs., Feb. 8–Wed., Feb. 14

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE SUSPENDED MONDAY FOR LINCOLN’S BIRTHDAY AND ON ASH WEDNESDAY

New York Fashion Week opens Thursday, and its headquarters are at Tribeca’s Spring Studios on St. John’s Lane near the Holland Tunnel exit between Varick, Canal and Sixth. Expect turbulence in the area between now and at least Feb. 16, the close of the show.

The event’s second venue is on Greenwich St. between Houston and King Streets, near the West Side Highway. The Seaport is hosting a show Friday night at 6:30 p.m. with fashionista drop-offs and pick-ups on South St., which will slow the p.m. rush hours on the FDR and Brooklyn Bridge. There are fashion showings on Elizabeth St. between Prince and Houston Streets Thursday through Sunday. Vehicle app prices are likely to rise with all of the happenings.

DEMO Alerts! Immigrant activists supporting Ravi Ragbir plan to rally at Foley Square near the courts Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Black Lives Matter will be outside Tweed Courthouse on Chambers St. near the Brooklyn Bridge entrance Tuesday from 4 to 5 p.m.

Not as many subway changes Downtown this weekend. Uptown 4 and 6 trains are skipping many local stops including Canal and Spring Sts., and the 2 and 3 are not going to their regular Lower Manhattan stations or to Brooklyn. Check the MTA for more details.

Meter rules are in effect for the upcoming Alternate Side Parking holiday suspensions.

Mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

Regarding the question from a Tribeca resident driving to N.J. in the a.m., who you said would not be subjected to the new congestion pricing fee: This is unfair. Someone living in Tribeca is obviously making a nice living, and should be made to pay twice the fee, since you feel that he/she should pay for those who use mass transit.

Dennis

Dear Dennis,

Plenty of Brooklyn and Queens drivers use the Holland and Lincoln Tunnel outbound; so how would you recommend separating the “nice living” folks from the rest? (Note : many Downtowners claim hardship too as I can tell you from my mailbag.)

The congestion fee that was proposed by the panel was based on creating a uniform pricing structure for all cars entering Manhattan south of 60th St. Four entries, all tunnels, are already tolled. Why toll those particular drivers twice? The Brooklyn-Battery and Queens-Midtown tunnels are currently priced at $11.52 round-trip with E-ZPass. No change is proposed for anyone from Brooklyn or Queens currently using the two tunnels. The tunnel rates are the basis for the proposed $11.52 entry fee to the zone. The Holland and Lincoln Tunnel are priced higher during peak hours at $12.50 and lower off-peak at $10.50. So, all cars entering from N.J. would have to pay at least $10.50. Ultimately, I’d like to see all fees set at the same level. I don’t recommend discriminating based on residence.

Transit Sam