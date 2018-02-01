Transit Sam: Week of Feb. 1, 2018

Dates: Thursday, February 1 – Wednesday, February 7

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE IN EFFECT ALL WEEK

You may think the Super Bowl in Minnesota means the traffic impact will be limited to Minneapolis. Sadly, the effects are felt around the country with a significant increase in car crashes post-game. And it does matter which team you root for; fans of losing teams suffer more. A good deal of the drivers involved have high BACs from all the beer drinking during the game. Please find a designated driver for the ride home from the parties and sports bars and, if history repeats (I hope not), Patriot fans will be more likely to get home safely.

Pre-Fashion Week traffic to affect Downtown. IMG has started moving in equipment to this year’s new headquarters at Spring Studios on St. John’s Lane, near the Holland Tunnel, close to Varick, and Canal Sts. Trucks will also deliver to a venue on Greenwich St. between King and W. Houston Sts. All will be busier from now through the event, which goes Feb. 8 to 16.

This weekend, subway changes include the uptown A, C and E skipping Spring and 23rd Sts., downtown 4 and 6 trains passing by Spring, Canal, and many others, and Brooklyn-bound Q and N trains going on the R line after Canal St. The 3 is not running in Lower Manhattan, and the 2 is on the 1 line Downtown.

One tube of the Brooklyn Battery (Carey) Tunnel is closed this weekend from 8 p.m. Friday night to 5:30 a.m. Monday, and 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. weeknights.

Demo Alert! Advocates for 83- 85 Bowery tenants will be outside HPD offices on Gold St. near the Brooklyn Bridge Friday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

I live in Brooklyn and work in N.J. In order to save on expensive tolls, I take the Brooklyn Bridge and go straight to the Holland Tunnel in the morning. Unless they lower the Verrazano Bridge toll, why should I have to pay the congestion pricing toll just for driving a few blocks to the Holland?

Henoch

Dear Henoch,

Try explaining “just …a few blocks to the Holland” to the Lower Manhattan community! What you describe is exactly what we are trying to reduce. We do not want Manhattan streets to be used as pass-throughs to New Jersey. We’d rather you take I-278 to the Staten Island Expressway, to the Goethals (all designed for heavy traffic), rather than traverse local streets where people walk, work and live. That being said, I have always supported lowering the tolls at the Verrazano, and returning it to two-way collections. If that happens, your toll to N.J. would be more than halved which would be fairer to you and everybody else.

Transit Sam