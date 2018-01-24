Transit Sam: Week of Jan. 25, 2018

Dates: Thursday, January 25 – Wednesday, January 31

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE IN EFFECT ALL WEEK

The Grammys return to NYC on Sunday night for the first time in 15 years! While the awards ceremony will be at MSG Sunday night, Downtown will get in the action with pre-Grammy festivities. There are parties near the Holland Tunnel at Spring Studios on St. John’s Lane near Laight, Canal and Varick Sts. Thursday through Sunday night.

John Varvatos is hosting a fashion launch party at 10 p.m. Saturday night at the Angel Orensanz Center on Norfolk St. But, Essex, Houston, and Delancey Sts., as well as the Williamsburg Bridge, may all move slower than normal.

Cipriani Wall Street has a gala Saturday night on Wall between William and Hanover Sts.

It’s a better weekend than most to take the subway in Lower Manhattan, but there are a few things to watch out for.

The A and C skip some local stops, including Spring and 23rd Sts., but the E is running normally. The 3 isn’t running south of 14th St. this weekend, and the 2 runs on the 1 line. There are free transfers from South Ferry to Bowling Green (4,5) for those headed to Brooklyn.

Thursday and Friday night from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., all A, C, and E Lower Manhattan stations, as well the others between Jay St.-MetroTech and 59th St., will be closed. As always, check the MTA web site for more details and any last-minute changes.

One tube of the Brooklyn Battery (Carey) Tunnel is closed this weekend from 8 p.m. Friday night to 5:30 a.m. Monday, and 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. weeknights.

Single lane, late-night closures of the Holland Tunnel continue just before midnight to 5:30 a.m. Sunday through Thursday evenings going to New Jersey, and 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. weekends. Inbound, a lane closes 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 1:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. weekends.

Mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

If someone lives in the congestion zone (Tribeca) and commutes out of the city (reverse commute) to New Jersey on weekdays, would they be charged the surcharge by driving six blocks to the Holland Tunnel at 8 a.m.?

Steven

Dear Steven,

No. There will be no changes when it comes to the Holland Tunnel. People already pay $12.50 during peak hours to enter the tunnel and $10.50 off-peak. There will not be a surcharge, under the current proposal, for traffic heading to N.J. The governor’s panel that I served on felt there was no need to double-charge people using any of the four tunnels to Manhattan.

Transit Sam