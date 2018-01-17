Transit Sam: Week of Jan. 18, 2018

Dates: Thursday, January 18 – Wednesday, January 24

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE IN EFFECT ALL WEEK

The city may never sleep, but it’s not a good week to be traveling late, with subway disruptions and overnight work at the Holland Tunnel.

If you’re going to Midtown to a show this week or next, or coming home late from work, you may have to change your subway route back. All Downtown A, C, and E stations close from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday, and weeknights next week. The shutdown includes all stations from Jay-St.-MetroTech to 59th St. The 1, 2, N, Q, R, and W lines will likely be your best options, since the A will run on the D and F lines, and the E goes on the M and F lines. The C won’t run after 9:30 p.m.

The 2 and 3 trains are not going to Brooklyn this weekend. The 2 runs on the 1 line and the 3 starts at 14th St. Check the MTA website for more details

A lane on the outbound Holland Tunnel is closing midnight to 5:30 a.m. Thursday night, and Sunday through Thursday next week, which could make Varick, Broome, Hudson and Canal Sts. busier around midnight. Inbound, one lane will be closed 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday night and Monday through Thursday next week.

One tube of the Brooklyn Battery (Carey) Tunnel will be closed all weekend from 8 p.m. Friday to 5:30 a.m. Monday, and on weeknights from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Cipriani Wall Street is hosting a gala Thursday night on Wall between William and Hanover Sts., which could slow down traffic in the area.

DEMO Alerts! Activists will have to choose Thursday night what or who they dislike more, Donald Trump or war? The weekly impeach-the-president protest will be at the Brookfield Place Winter Garden atrium near the West Side Highway Thursday night at 5:30 p.m., and there’ll be an anti-war protest at the south side of Union Square Park on the same night and time.

Mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

I realize you don’t usually advise on moving violations, however I thought I would run this by you as perhaps a way to help the little guy. I was waiting behind a taxi to turn right onto Third Ave near 60th St. The taxi was in the process of picking up a slow-moving fare, so I drove around it and proceeded to turn. I was pulled over immediately by an officer who accused me of turning a on a red arrow, which I didn’t. I intend to fight this in court. What would you advise?

Charles

Dear Charles,

Be as credible as you can when you appear before the judge. Add some details; that often helps. For example, I was heading westbound on 60th St. and prepared to make a right turn. Traffic was relatively light (whatever the truth is) when a yellow taxi stopped to pick up a fare. I moved to the center lane safely to pass the taxi and then moved as far right as I could to make the turn. It may have appeared to the officer that I was in the wrong lane, but I moved right as soon as I could. You get the picture, be truthful. No guarantees, but good luck!

