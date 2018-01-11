Transit Sam: Week of Jan.11, 2018

Dates: Thurs., Jan. 11–Wed., Jan. 17

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE SUSPENDED THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY FOR POST-SNOW TRASH COLLECTION, AND MONDAY FOR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY

Well, the so-called “bomb cyclone” snow storm is long gone, but the effort to clear 13 inches of snow has left some trash and recycling to pick up. To help that go easier, the city is continuing its alternate side parking suspensions through the weekend.

You can wait until Tuesday to move your car for ASP rules. All told, it’ll be a rare 10 consecutive suspensions (not counting Sundays) since the Jan. 4 storm, when you include Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Meter rules will be in effect those days.

Traffic should be a little lighter Monday as schools are closed and many government workers are off.

One tube of the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel will be closed all weekend from 8 p.m. Friday to 5:30 a.m. Monday, and on weeknights from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

It is a better weekend to take the subway than most, with fewer changes and closures than usual in Lower Manhattan. Two exceptions are the 2 and 3, which won’t be going to Brooklyn. The 2 runs on the 1 line making local stops between South Ferry and Penn Station, and the 3 does not run south of 14th St. There are free transfers between South Ferry and Bowling Green for the 4 and 5 to Brooklyn. The Park Pl. and Wall St. (2,3) stations are closed.

A late-night lane closure at the Holland Tunnel may make Varick, Broome, Hudson and Canal streets busier as Jersey-bound drivers will have to wait longer from midnight to 5:30 a.m. Thursday night, and Sunday through Thursday next week.

Mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

When I was young, whenever alternate side street parking was suspended because of the snow, metered parking was also suspended, but not anymore. Should the city make people feed the meters on a snow day since chain feeding is illegal, and it is totally impractical to move your car every few hours?

Herbert in Woodmere

Dear Herbert,

First off, good memory. Back in the ‘80s, the city would, at times, suspend meter rules for big snowstorms because the plows would often trap cars in their spaces with mounds of snow. We generally allowed people one or two days to get their cars moved.

Today, that rarely happens. I can’t recall the last time meters were suspended for snow. I guess the theory is get those parking spaces open as soon as possible for customers to the local businesses. Of course, the city is able to collect more meter revenue (and ticket fines), but that’s not the main reason for the policy.

Transit Sam