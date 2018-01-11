Police Blotter: Week of Jan. 11, 2018

PANTY RAID

A pervy panty lover stole scads of underwear from a Broadway lingerie store on Jan. 5.

Surveillance footage shows a man waltzing into the retailer between Prince and W. Houston streets at 1:20 pm, and then he gathered up no-fewer-than 72 pairs of panties before breezing past the register with his ill-gotten undies.

DRONED OUT

A thief stole a mans $1,500 drone out of his backpack after a day of sighting Downtown on Jan. 5.

The victim told police he’d been exploring around the Trade Center when he wandered into the Oculus transportation hub at 10 pm, and realized someone had unzipped his backpack and made off with his DJ1 Mavic Drone.

CASING THE JOINT

Cops arrested a man accused for allegedly shoplifting 14 cellphone cases from a Greenwich Street chain store on Jan. 6.

An employee told police he was inside the store between Murray Street and Park Place at 8:38 pm, when he spotted the suspect fleeing the store allegedly carrying more than $1,000 worth of cellphone cases.

Police cuffed the suspect later that day, charging him with grand larceny, cops said.

JACKET RACKET

Police are hunting two thieves who ripped off a 90 Prince Street fashion retailer to the tune of more than $5,000 worth of jackets on Jan. 5.

The victim told police he was working in the store between Broadway and Mercer streets at 1:51 pm, when he spotted the suspect running out the door with five ritzy Moncler jackets.

An accomplice helped thwart security by holding the front door shut, as his jacket laden partner fled, cops said.

TRAIN ROBBER

Police arrested a man following a foot chase after he allegedly stole a woman’s phone through the doors of an idling R train at Whitehall Street on Dec. 23.

The victim told police she was aboard the northbound train at the station near Bridge Street at 12:06 am, when the suspect, 22, reached through the door and snatched her $700 smartphone.

The woman got off the train and pursued the alleged thief through the Downtown subway station, hollering for police along the way, cops said.

Nearby patrolmen rushed to nab the suspect, whom they booked on grand larceny charges, police said.

