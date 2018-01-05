Police Blotter: Week of Jan. 4, 2017

WORKPLACE DISPUTE

Cops busted a man for allegedly repeatedly stabbing a co-worker inside a Park Row building on Dec. 22.

The victim told police he was moving furniture inside a commercial office building between Beekman and Spruce streets at 10:35 am, when his colleague suddenly snapped, and, seemingly without any cause and following no dispute, the man allegedly stabbed him around the neck, head, back, and chest.

As the stabbing continued, the victim begged the suspect to stop, but his plea for mercy only served to incite the man to further brutality, as he allegedly barked, “don’t tell me to stop, or I’m going to keep doing it,” according to police.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital following his bloody ordeal, while police recovered a knife within a water fountain inside the building, and caught up to the alleged attacker later that day, charging him with assault, cops said.

CHAIRED

Some whacko smacked a man with a plastic chair inside a Broad Street chain store on Dec. 20.

The victim told police he was working at the retailer between Bridge and Pearl streets at 4:55 am, when his nutty assailant bore up the plastic furniture and brought it down on his neck.

Paramedics treated the victim for a gash at the store, while investigators pulled surveillance footage in search of the worker’s unknown attacker, who fled on Bridge Street heading towards the Hudson, cops said.

TRAIN ROBBER

Police arrested a man following a foot chase after he allegedly stole a woman’s phone through the doors of an idling R train at Whitehall Street on Dec. 23.

The victim told police she was aboard the northbound train at the station near Bridge Street at 12:06 am, when the suspect, 22, reached through the door and snatched her $700 smartphone.

The woman got off the train and pursued the alleged thief through the Downtown subway station, hollering for police along the way, cops said.

Nearby patrolmen heeded the call, and rushed to nab the suspect, whom they booked on grand larceny charges, according to police.

APPLE PICKING

A pickpocket made off with a young woman’s $1,300 iPhone 8 Plus inside a Sixth Avenue watering hole on Dec. 17.

The victim told police she was at the bar between Walker and White streets at 2 am, when she felt the thief’s sticky fingers reach into her back pocket and remove the pricey Apple smartphone.

The young woman searched through the dimly lit nightclub for the crook, but said it was too dark to spot the reprobate, who ably made off with her cell, cops said.

TWO-WHEELED CROOKS

Thieves stole two import motorcycles located about two blocks apart over the course of two days Downtown last month.

Some crook rode off with a man’s $8,000 BMW G5700 he left on Albany Street near South End Avenue at noon on Dec. 22.

Then a bandit jacked another rider’s $7,000 Honda CRF250L parked on Rector Street also near South End Avenue at 2 pm on Dec. 24.

