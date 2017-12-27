MTV’s DC Young Fly make pilgrimage to MECA

Students at the Manhattan Early College School for Advertising got a major Christmas present earlier this month, in the form of a pair of Korg Volca analog synthesizers.

MTV star DC Young Fly, co-host of the music channel’s recently revived show “Total Request Live,” popped in to make the surprise presentation on Dec. 12, prompting screams from thrilled students in the Pearl Street school’s Visual Thinking Lab.

The rapper/comedian was introduced by former Community Board 1 chairwoman Julie Menin, now Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, which arranged for Korg to donate equipment to MECA, as well as schools the other four boroughs.

The high-end audio equipment maker donated a total of $10,000 worth of equipment to the schools though Menin’s office.

DC Young Fly wasted no time dropping some beats — enlisting students to sing, play keyboards, and dance in a video due to air on an upcoming episode of his MTV show. The host assured the MECA students that hands-on experience with such cutting edge audio-production technology will help them land jobs in a fast-changing and fiercely competitive industry.

“You’ll be in tune with what’s going on in the world,” he said.