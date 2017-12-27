Cathay Bank invests $385,000 in community nonprofits

- Home
- News
- Real Estate
- Opinion
- Under Cover
- Arts
- Columns
- Health
- PROMOTIONS
- Special Editorial
- In Pictures
- Jobs
He didn’t wear a red suit, but Cathay Bank head Pin Tai played Santa on Dec. 18, doling out $385,000 in grants to nonprofit groups across New York and New Jersey at a lavish luncheon at Chinatown’s Golden Unicorn restaurant.
“We started Cathay Bank 55 years ago because we wanted to help those in need,” Tai said. “The spirit of what makes up Cathay Bank hasn’t changed at all. We are proud to offer support to help these organizations that empower individuals in need, with grants being one of the many ways we use to solidify our 55-year commitment.”
The Cathay Bank Foundation was founded in 2002 with a mission to support the growth and success of the communities Cathay Bank serves, and it has expanded its support with this new round of grants for 2018, according to Tai.
“In 2017, 28 nonprofit organizations were awarded grants. Cathay Bank expanded the amount of grants and awarded 37 nonprofit organizations this year and significantly increased the total amount given,” he said.
Following a seemingly endless succession of steamed dumplings and other dim sum delicacies, Tai presented representatives of each organization with a grant check, before posing with all the beneficiaries for a light-hearted photo with a giant check representing the foundation’s entire $385,000 in donations.
“We encourage each other to make our communities and country a better place to work,” Tai said. “If our customers do well, they will give back to their community, too.”
The Cathay Bank Foundation’s 2018 grantees were:
I Have a Dream Foundation
Abilities of Northwest Jersey, Inc.
Asian American for Equality
Breaking Ground
Chinatown Manpower Project, Inc.
Chinatown Partnership Local Development Corporation
Chinatown YMCA
Chinese-American Planning Council, Inc.
Community FoodBank of New Jersey
Domestic Abuse and Sexual Assault Crisis Center of Warren County
Family Food Relief of New Jersey
Flushing Council on Culture and the Arts, Inc.
Garden of Hope
Greater New York Chinese Dollars for Scholars
Henry Street Settlement
Housing Partnership Development Corporation
Immigrant Social Services, Inc.
Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum
Kingsbridge Heights Community Center, Inc.
Korean American Family Service Center
Let’s Get Ready
LifeWay Network, Inc.
Literacy Inc.
Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Academy, St. Michael’s
Museum of Chines in America
Neighborhood Trust Financial Partners
new Destiny Housing Corporation
New Jersey Citizen Action Education Fund, Inc.
New Women New Yorkers
New York Chinese School
New York-Presbyterian/Lower Manhattan Hospital
School of Children with Hidden Intelligence
Selfhelp Community Services, Inc.
Sierra House
The Child Center of NY, Inc.
The Doe Fund
The HOPE Program