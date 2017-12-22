Police Blotter: Week of Dec. 21, 2017

UNDERGROUND GOON

Some whacko slashed two guys inside the Fulton Street subway station on Dec. 17.

The victims told police they were passing the turnstiles of the train station at Broadway and John Street at 5:15 pm, when the nut job socked one of them in the neck, and slashed the other on the left side of his face, before fleeing.

Both victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

GUNPOINT KNIFE ATTACK

Five crooks stabbed a 19-year-old man in a gunpoint robbery on South Street on Dec. 13.

The victim told police he was near Dover Street at 12:20 am, when the pack of thieves suddenly piled out of a black SUV, and one of them pulled a gun on him.

In an attempt to shield himself from the firearm, the young man grabbed one of his attackers to use as a human shield, but all that earned him was a blade in his shoulder after one of the crook’s accomplices atacked the victim with a knife, cops said.

The thieves then stripped the victim — literally — taking his hoodie, pants, and shoes, in addition to his $610 cellphone, according to police.

BIKE BANDIT

A thief stole a man’s pricey Mercier bike that he had locked on Pearl Street on Dec. 9.

The victim told police he chained his bike to post near Hanover Street at 8 pm, and returned the following day to find that his $1,500 ride was stolen.

SLEEPING LOOTY

Some crook nabbed valuables off a sleeping straphanger inside a subway train near Sixth Avenue and Broadway on Dec. 16.

The victim told police he had dozed off aboard the train at around 1:45 am, and awoke 15 minutes later to find his that bag, along with his wallet, headphones, and even his prescription eyeglasses were stolen.

PICKED OUT

A pickpocket stole a wallet off a 74-year-old woman inside a Broadway department store on Dec. 14.

The victim told police that she had been shopping at the retailer between 299 Broadway for a few hours when she noticed her wallet, which contained nearly $300, was missing at around noon.

The elderly woman recalled that a “suspicious” male had bumped into her earlier that day, according to police.

— Colin Mixson