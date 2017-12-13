Transit Sam: Week of Dec. 14, 2017

Dates: Thurs., Dec. 14–Wed., Dec. 20

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES IN EFFECT ALL WEEK

‘Tis the season for Gridlock and there’s no escaping the traffic congestion in Lower Manhattan. We’ve got three Gridlock Alert days in the next week including this Thursday, Friday and next Wednesday. Walk or take the subway whenever you can.

The biggest problem areas in Lower Manhattan are, of course, by the Holland Tunnel, especially Canal, Varick, Broome and Hudson Sts. followed by the Canal approach to the Manhattan Bridge and Delancey Street by the Williamsburg Bridge. Park Row and Chambers streets will also see lots of action by the Brooklyn Bridge.

The Wall St. area will be tougher to get around for pedestrians as well as cars Thursday night as Bill Clinton and Jon Bon Jovi will help Gov. Andrew Cuomo celebrate his 60th birthday at a fundraiser at Cipriani Wall Street. It’ll start getting busier on Wall between William and Hanover Sts. around 5:30 p.m. Protesters will set up outside, adding to the congestion. One small relief for Wall is that the weekly impeach Trump rally, which is usually at Federal Hall Thursday nights, is in Midtown this week.

The Downtown subway changes this weekend include closures of the Wall St. and Park Pl. 2,3 stations. Also, the 3 isn’t running below 14th St., and the 2 is local between South Ferry and Penn Station. The uptown C will run express from Canal St. to 145th St., skipping Spring St. among others. The J is not running between Broad and Essex Sts. The R is not running between Whitehall and 59th Sts. N trains will run on the Q line between Canal and Dekalb, and local between DeKalb and 59th.

With the Giants facing off with the Eagles this weekend, you can expect some turbulence as fans head to MetLife through the Holland Tunnel for a 1 p.m. start time.

One tube of the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel will be closed all weekend from Friday 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday. Weeknights, the tube will close at the same time, but will reopen each morning at 5:30 a.m.