Police Blotter: Week of Nov. 30, 2017

SUBWAY SLEAZE

Police are searching for the creep who flashed a woman on the subway, then followed her off the train and groped her on Nov. 20.

A 20-year-old woman was on a southbound E train at 8 pm when the sleazeball exposed himself to her. When the train reached the Chambers Street Station, the victim exited the train and headed up the stairs, but the creep followed behind her, reached under her skirt, and touched her inner thigh before fleeing.

The groper is described as 34–35 years of age, black hair, brown eyes, and last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black jacket, grey hooded sweat shirt and tan pants. Police released a surveillance photo of him fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577–8477. The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.

BOTTLE OPENER

Some goon broke a glass bottle over a man’s face on Fulton Street on Nov. 21.

The victim told police he was between Dutch and Nassau streets at 11 pm, when the crook stopped him to ask for a cigarette, but when the victim asked where he lived, the guy went wacko and opened the bottle on his kisser.

PRICE SWAP

Police busted a man for allegedly switching price tags on clothes inside a Cortlandt Street retailer and attempting to purchase items at illicitly low prices on Nov. 25.

An employee told police he was working at the store between Broadway and Trinity Place at 2 pm, when he spotted the suspect switching tags on clothes in order to save himself about $1,265.

Shop security swooped in to detain the man after he went to make his purchase, according to police, who arrested the man later that day.

CELL OUT

Three punks robbed a Broadway cellphone store on Nov. 25, stealing two ritzy smart phones.

An employee told police that she was working inside the store between Beaver and Stone streets at 6:15 pm, when the three crooks waltzed in, and one of them began chattering her up as a distraction, while the others nabbed two phones worth more than $1,800.

The decoy shoved the cell store worker as the thieves made their escape, earning the trio a robbery charge if cops ever catch up with them, according to police.

GYM RAT

A thief ransacked a man’s locker inside a Broadway fitness center on Nov. 25.

The victim told police he left $200 inside a locker and went to pump iron inside the gym between Morris Street and Battery Place at 10:10 am, and returned just shy of an hour later to find his cash stolen.

After reviewing surveillance footage, gym security discovered a man break into the victim’s locker and steal his valuables, cops said.

TICKET PUNCHED

Cops arrested a ticket seller operating around Bowling Green after he allegedly attacked a man with a clipboard on Nov. 12.

The victim told police he was strolling with his wife past the park near Broadway at 3:45 pm, when the suspect offered to sell him some tickets and the man refused.

As he walked away, the vendor shouted to the man’s wife, “you need a new husband,” and the victim responded with a curt, “fuck you,” according to police.

The suspect began following the victim, and the pair continued their dispute, which climaxed when the ticket seller began pummeling his would-be client with a clipboard, catching him in the head and neck, cops said.

But police caught up with the suspect not long after, and charged him with assault, cops said.

CASH GRAB

A thief nabbed $4,300 from a man’s bag inside a Water Street coffee shop on Nov. 16.

The victim told police he was just leaving the coffee house between Whitehall and Moore streets at 1 pm, when he noticed someone had opened his bag without his realizing it and stolen the small fortune in cash he had on him.

THE iPHONE 5

Five punks stole two phones from a Broadway cellphone shop on Nov. 16.

An employee told police he was working inside the store between Duane and Reade streets at 1 pm, when the small gang nabbed an iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 6 S, together worth more than $1,300, and fled.

CLUB CRIME

A pickpocket lifted a man’s wallet off him from inside a Varick Street nightclub on Nov. 16.

The victim told police he joined the party at the watering hole between W. Houston and King streets at 10 pm, and was enjoying himself until around midnight, when he realized his wallet had been snatched.

Because of the club setting, the victim was bumping into all sorts of people, any one of whom could have been the sticky-fingered thief, cops said.

E-THIEF

A thief rode off with a delivery guy’s $1,450 electronic bike that he left on North Moore Street on Nov. 19.

The victim told police he chained his e-bike to a pole between Greenwich and West streets to drop off a delivery at 9:50 pm, but then he returned about 10 minutes later to find his ride was stolen.

PANTS PERP

A 61-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing nine pairs of jeans worth more than $1,100 from a Vesey Street department store on Nov. 18.

The alleged theft was witnessed by two employees, who said they were inside the big-box retailer between North End Avenue and West Street at 5:40 pm when they spotted the suspect try to flee with a small fortune worth of Lookout High-Rise Kaihara jeans, cops said.

Police slapped cuffs on the suspect later that day, and charged him with grand larceny, cops said.

— Colin Mixson