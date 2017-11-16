Seaport Report: November 2017

BY JANEL BLADOW

Now it’s starting feel like fall. Are you feeling festive?

GHOUL’S NIGHT OUT… Kids and parents carried on the decades-old Halloween tradition in the Seaport on Oct. 31, but far fewer costumed revelers were out this year — perhaps because of the terrorist attack across town on West Street, whose victims and their families are in all our thoughts and prayers. May all this horror cease. And may all the tiny goblins, superheroes and ninjas rule! Local families again met up at FishBridge Park at Water and Dover streets to trick or treat their way around the neighborhood. Kids done up as everything from princesses to monsters hooted and howled and squealed as they filled their bags with sugary loot. We caught up with one super scary, spooky group as Nicole Schafer, hostess at Mark Joseph Steakhouse, doled out sweets from a giant basket. Enjoying the fun were ninja John Ferrazza and mini-Spiderman Kai Steketee, among others. When asked what they liked best about the foolish fright night, both growled and ran. I think that was two thumbs up.

CHRISTMAS CHEER… Want a giggle or three to usher in the chaos of the holidays? Get tickets to see Saturday Night Live alum Ana Gasteyer perform “Holiday Tipple,” her celebratory one-woman show. Enjoy her impressions of Martha Stewart and Celine Dion. But I’ve always loved her iconic characters: Bobbie Mohan-Culp, the overly dramatic operatic high school music teacher, and Margaret Jo McCullen, a co-host with Molly Shannon of the faux-NPR radio show, “Delicious Dish.” But did you know the comedienne trained as a singer at Northwestern University? A couple years ago she released a jazz album, “I’m Hip,” with the rhythm-and-blues drinking classic, “One Mint Julep.” Hopefully it’s in her holiday repertoire. Saturday, Dec. 9, 7:30 pm, at Schimmel Center, 1 Pace Plaza. See SchimmelCenter.org for tickets.

FRESH TAKE… When Made Fresh Daily (Front St.) owner Jacqueline Goewey was looking to sell her neighborhood cafe, she only had to glance down the street. Suteishi Sushi proprietors Renee Lee and Victor Chan were ready to pick up the spatula. The duo took over the eatery in July. “We loved the food at Made Fresh,” Renee told Seaport Report. “It has a homey vibe.” And the Suteishi Sushi folks already know their way around the place. “After Sandy, our staff worked out of their kitchen,” she said. Both crews and owners grew close through that ordeal, like a family, she said. “It felt natural to step in.” They kept both staffs, with both restaurants operate independently — and even taking on one or two more workers, expanding and opening for dinner. Breakfast and lunch menus remain the same, with just a few new items added. Dinner will be comfort food, such as almond crusted chicken and country turkey meatloaf with maple sweet potatoes. The kids’ specials are $9, including the standards — mac and cheese, and spaghetti and meatballs. The cafe is now open seven days a week, until 9 pm. Except Thanksgiving, when they’ll close. “We like to have everybody spend Thanksgiving with the families.” And in preparation for the eat-till-you-bust holiday, Renee is getting pies from an upstate baker for the holiday. She’s taking orders for five kinds — pecan, pumpkin, apple crumble, mixed berry and blueberry — priced around $30 each.

So why take on another business in the Seaport? “The bottom line is we love this neighborhood,” Renee said. “There’s nowhere else we’d rather be taking on new business. Come have dinner with us. It’s our home.”

GIVING THANKS… Like Made Fresh Daily and Suteishi Sushi, The Paris Cafe and Kiwi Cuba (nee Nelson Blue) and many other restaurants around the hood will be closed on Thanksgiving day. But if you want a special dining experience without the fuss of doing it yourself, make a reservation at Acqua Restaurant and Wine Bar at 21 Peck Slip. Chef Giuseppe Marrone will craft a three-course traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings — but adding an Italian twist.

Happy Thanksgiving everyone!