Police Blotter: Week of Nov. 9, 2017

WATER TAXI

A suspected car thief abandoned the taxi he alledgedly stole and jumped into the Hudson River to escape police on Nov. 3, where he had to be rescued by a ferry service, which handed him over to the NYPD harbor patrol, cops said.

A cab driver told police the suspect, a 28-year-old man, hopped into the driver seat of his taxi parked on Murray and Vesey streets at 8:40 pm, and witnesses saw him peel off and hang a left on Murray Street at high speeds.

Police recovered the cab on Murray Street over by River Terrace, and a passerby said he saw the alleged thief bail out of the vehicle there and leap into the Hudson, from which he was plucked by a NY Water Way Taxi ferry and soon collected by the harbor patrol.

LOW BLOW

Police nabbed a suspect wanted in connection to a callus subway stabbing of a 75-year-old man aboard a 5 train on Oct. 31.

The victim told police he was on the train near Broadway and Wall Street at 10:14 pm, when a woman, who was accompanied by a male accomplice, alledgedly stalked up to him and slashed him on the arm and leg with a knife, before stabbing him in the gut.

All the pair alledgedly took was the old man’s cellphone, before fleeing into the Wall Street station to parts unknown, cops said.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Detectives were able to track down a male suspect the day after the assault, and charged him with robbery, said cops, who are still searching for the woman.

SHARP CROOK

Cops are hunting the razor-wielding wacko who slashed a 17-year-old boy on Fulton Street on Nov. 2.

The victim told police he was between Dutch and William streets at 3:45 pm, arguing with a stranger when the fiend whipped out a box cutter and slashed his arm.

The slasher fled down Nassau Street heading south, while the victim sought treatment at Presbyterian Hospital, cops said.

PICKY SITUATION

A pickpocket nabbed a man’s wallet aboard a northbound 2 train on Oct. 31.

The victim told police he was aboard the train as it neared the Chamber Street subway station at 4:45 pm when he felt someone bump into his right side.

The man checked his pockets a moment later and, realizing his wallet had been stolen, turned to confront a group of men standing next to him, but they denied his accusations and the victim was left standing there empty handed, cops said.

— Colin Mixson