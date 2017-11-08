Transit Sam: Week of Nov. 9, 2017

Dates: Thursday, November 9 – Wednesday, November 15

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES WILL BE SUSPENDED FRIDAY AND SATURDAY FOR VETERANS DAY

Lower Manhattan has become “Crane City” with multiple street closures this coming weekend for construction.

Prince Street between Thompson Street and West Broadway closed Saturday from 8 am to 6 pm and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fulton Street between Williams Street and Gold Street closed from 10 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Greenwich Street between Rector Street and Carlisle Street closed 10 pm Friday to 11:59 pm Sunday

Intersection of Worth Street and Baxter Street closed from 12:01 am Saturday to 11:59 pm Sunday

Worth Street between Centre Street and Baxter Street closed 12:01 a.m. Saturday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

On Friday, the Veterans Day Festival will shut down Broadway between Liberty Street and the Battery from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday night, from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. the Whitney Museum Art Party, will bring celebs and museum supporters to Gansevoort Street between Washington Street and 10th Avenue. Expect some turbulence.

Demo alert! On Wednesday, hundreds will gather for a Trans Day of Remembrance from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Christopher Street between Bleecker Street and Seventh Avenue, at St. John’s Lutheran Church.

From the mailbag

Dear Transit Sam,

How long is a bus zone and can I park in one? I got a summons for parking in a bus zone but I was all the way at the other end of a block when I got the ticket.

John D.

Dear John,

Bus zones don’t have set lengths, they start at the Bus Zone-No Standing sign, and continue until the next parking regulation sign. If there’s not another sign, the zone lasts until the end of that block. In some cases, the signs that would indicate a change in regulation are missing. If you think that’s the case, look for evidence of the missing sign. You may see a drive rail (a steel post) with no sign. Also check the lamppost for brackets that may have held a sign. You can check the city DOT map to see if a sign is missing at http://www.nycdot.info/, and add a “parking signs” layer to the map. To find out the regulation for each, just click any sign on the map. If you find the “smoking missing sign” include that in your defense to the PVB and hopefully the judge will have mercy on you.

Transit Sam