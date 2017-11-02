Transit Sam: Week of Nov. 2, 2017

Dates: Thurs., Nov. 2–Wed., Nov. 8

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE WILL BE SUSPENDED TUESDAY FOR ELECTION DAY

Special alert: following Tuesday’s deadly attack expect some continued street disruptions as police continue their investigation. West St. will be most affected from 14th St. to Chambers St. and even down to the Battery. Expect increased police presence, continued media activity and gawkers driving by all slowing down traffic. I am anticipating several vigils and a likely demonstration by biking groups demanding more protection on the bike path. Follow me on Twitter @GridlockSam for updates.

Thursday night football will add to traffic woes. The Jets play the Bills at 8:30 p.m. at MetLife Stadium triggering extra traffic through the Holland Tunnel and more delays starting around 6 p.m. If you’re still thinking of driving anywhere near Lower Manhattan Thursday evening, think again! Those going to the game, take NJ Transit to Secaucus and transfer to a free rail shuttle to the stadium.

A Giants-Rams battle on Sunday at 1 p.m. will cause turbulence at approaches to the Holland starting at 11 a.m. and a return surge around 5 p.m. (unless it’s a blowout).

Although the NYC Marathon, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday doesn’t close any streets below Central Park, Downtowners won’t be immune to the ripple effect of 50,000 runners and street and highway closings in all 5 boroughs. The big impact to lower Manhattan comes about as drivers avoid the East Side (both First and Fifth avenues will have extended closures) and shift to the West Side Highway. Drivers who normally go through Brooklyn en route to Staten Island will be diverting through the Holland Tunnel. Drivers trying to escape lower Manhattan on Sunday would do best by taking the Williamsburg Bridge over the Brooklyn or Manhattan bridges and certainly not taking the Battery Tunnel.

Fall back time kicks in on Sunday, so the sun will set an hour earlier. Prepare for it to get dark by 5 p.m. on Monday, reducing visibility for evening commuters. Drivers: keep your eyes peeled for pedestrians and children, and slow down! “We had seen that as the days shorten and the weather gets colder, crashes on our streets involving pedestrians increase,” says NYCDOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg. So the New York City’s “Vision Zero: Dusk and Darkness” campaign will continue to use education and enforcement to make our streets—and those who use them—safe once Daylight Savings finally ends on Sunday.