Transit Sam: Week of Oct. 26, 2017

Dates: Thursday, October 26 – Wednesday, November 1

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES WILL BE SUSPENDED WEDNESDAY FOR ALL SAINTS DAY

Tuesday is Halloween, and from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., the Village Halloween Parade will take over the streets of the West Village, and beyond. Live music, floats, and costumed creatures will head up Sixth Avenue between Spring and 16th streets, also closing 16th through 18th streets between Fifth and Seventh avenues and others in the area. Drivers should avoid Sixth Avenue by 6 p.m. as tens of thousands begin to assemble. Traffic will be a nightmare for drivers as streets from Soho to Chelsea come to a crawl. But those behind the wheel won’t be the only ones in for heavy jams: with huge numbers of spectators gathering along the route to watch, expect pedlock on the sidewalks, and for the subway to be scary.

Driving crosstown will be a horror. Walk instead of taking a taxi. Drivers bound for the Holland tunnel should steer clear of Canal and Broome streets, and instead approach the tunnel via West Street to Spring Street. And remember, party-goers and trick-or-treaters will be on the prowl, so be extra-vigilant behind the wheel.

Demo alert! Hundreds of demonstrators will gather at the FBI building on Broadway between Worth and Duane Streets on Thursday, October 26th, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for an anti-deportation rally.

Football fans will head to MetLife Stadium once again on Sunday, starting at 1 p.m., where the Jets will go head to head with the Falcons. This means jams at the approach to the Holland Tunnel will pick up around 11 a.m. toward the Meadowlands. Prepare for return traffic starting around 5 p.m.

On Saturday, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s will bring at least 4,000 people to South Street Seaport at Fulton Street at 9:45 a.m. Participants will walk, starting at 10:15 a.m., along Fulton Street, from there heading north on Gold Street, and making their way to City Hall. From there, it’s back to the Seaport following the same route. This will affect traffic approaching the Brooklyn Bridge.

Also on Saturday, the Waverly Place Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Waverly between MacDougal Street and Fifth Avenue.

From the mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

Can a driver get two different speeding tickets five seconds apart without changing speeds?

T.C.

Dear T.C.,

Yes, exceeding the speed limit in different speed zones, even if on the same stretch of road, can result in two tickets. Say a car has been travelling 55 mph for two blocks, one of which has a 30-mph speed limit, and the other of which has a 45-mph limit. The driver may be issued two tickets, one for speeding in the 30-mph zone and one for speeding in the 45-mph zone.

Transit Sam