Police Blotter: Week of Oct. 26, 2017

RIDE RANSACKED

A thief rummaged through a man’s car he had parked on Spring Street on Oct. 22, taking nearly $3,000 worth of valuables.

The victim told police he left his ride between Thompson Street and W. Broadway at 1:30 am, and returned a two hours later to find his laptop and Blackberry cellphone stolen.



MAKEUP CASE

Police busted a woman who allegedly used a bogus credit card to purchase more than $7,800 worth of makeup from a 225 Liberty Street department store on Oct. 22, cops said.

JACKET JACKED

Someone snagged a woman’s $5,000 jacket that she left unattended on Broadway on Oct. 15.

The victim told police she was near Fulton Street at 10:30 pm, when she set down her jacket to take some pictures, only to return and discover her lux St. Laurent jacket was stolen.

SWEATING IT OUT

A man and two women were arrested for allegedly stealing a $1,250 sweater from a Vesey Street clothing store on Oct. 19.

An employee told police the suspects waltzed into the fashion boutique near West Street at 3:40 pm, and proceeded to stuff the ritzy sweater in a bag, before fleeing past the register and out of the store.

The suspects were arrested that day and charged with grand larceny, cops said.

ROUGH PLAY

Three punks robbed two teenagers inside Vesuvio Playground on Oct. 18.

The victims told police that were in the park near Spring Street at 12:30 pm, when the crooks grabbed them and shoved them against the wall of a nearby bathroom.

“This is a stickup,” one of the goons snarled, before reaching into one of the boys’ pockets and yanking out $50.

One of the thieves motioned to something inside his jacket that looked like a gun, and told the victims to wait inside the bathroom for 10 minutes, while they fled.

— Colin Mixson