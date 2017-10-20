SATURDAY: World Trade Center Health Program hosts 9/11 health fair

BY COLIN MIXSON

Uncle Sam is inviting Downtown residents to a 9/11 health fair called “Research to Care” at NYU Langone Medical Center tomorrow, where locals can quiz doctors and researchers about medical conditions related to the terrorist attacks, according to Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou (D–Downtown).

“The upcoming Research to Care forum is an excellent opportunity for those affected by 9/11 to interact with medical experts and ask questions about the attacks’ health effects,” said Niou.

Federal officials with the World Trade Center Health Program — a treatment and research fund funded by the Zadroga Act and administered by the Department of Health and Human Services — are organizing the event, which will begin with panel discussions hosted by numerous medical researchers and doctors studying 9/11 survivors and illnesses related to the attacks.

After the panels, locals will be invited to join medical professionals in two of four workshops, where they’re free to ask questions regarding topics that include respiratory disease, children’s health, cancer, and mental health.

And an hour block in the late afternoon has been set aside for a wellness workshop, where Downtowners can seek advice related to various health concerns.

The event is dedicated to medical issues resulting from the attacks, but will include several forums with information to assists survivors suffering 9/11 related health problems to successfully apply for compensation through the federal program, according to Kimberly Flynn, director of 9/11 Environmental Action.

Anyone wanting to attend Saturday’s event is asked to pre-register online to assure entry. The WTC Health Program will live stream the morning panels on its Facebook page, in case you can’t make the event.

Registration for the event begins at 8 am at the medical center’s 550 First Ave. Auditorium. A detailed agenda for the event can be found on the WTC Health Program’s website.