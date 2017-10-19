Transit Sam: Week of Oct. 19, 2017

Dates: Thurs., Oct. 19–Wed., Oct. 25

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE SUSPENDED THURSDAY FOR DIWALI

Bicyclists will roll through the streets of Manhattan this Sunday for Bike MS starting at 5:30 a.m. This is mostly an uptown affair, but the route will stretch down West St. from the 50s all the way to Canal St., and then turning into the Holland Tunnel, and closing it to New Jersey-bound traffic from 7 to 7:30 a.m.

Most riders will continue down West Street, through the Battery Park Underpass, and on to FDR Drive northbound. I’m expecting the last of the stragglers to be gone from lower Manhattan by 10:30 a.m.

On Sunday at 4:30 p.m., the Giants play the Seahawks at MetLife Stadium, so expect extra traffic at the approaches to the Holland Tunnel starting around 2 p.m. Even the 1-5 Giants can draw more than 60,000 fans.

Fans can avoid the Hudson River snarls by taking NJ transit to Secaucus Junction, and transferring to the free NJ Transit rail shuttle.

On Thursday, the Broad Street Lunchfest will close Liberty Street between Broadway and Trinity Place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Taste of the Seaport festival will close Peck Slip between Front and South Sts. and Front St. between Beekman St. and Peck Slip.

Expect heavier than usual crowds in Chinatown for the Falun Dafa Holiday Season Parade on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. Streets within the area bounded by Mott St., Worth St., East Broadway, and Grand St. will be off-limits to car traffic.

The Manhattan Bridge will experience delays and there could be a trickle-down impact at the Brooklyn Bridge. Best bet for drivers crossing the East River would be the Battery Tunnel or Williamsburg Bridge.

From the Mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

Why doesn’t every street corner in the city have at least a one-car-length no parking zone so that every vehicle at an intersection can see oncoming traffic without obstruction? As it is now, you can’t see a thing when you reach an intersection.

M. Lau

Dear M. Lau,

Many cities do exactly what you say and prohibit parking within 15 or so feet from a corner. NYC has done it in a number of locations after determining a need; it’s called “daylighting.”

Why doesn’t the city do it all over? I’d say the biggest reason is public outcry over losing parking spots. I’ve seen communities reject removing a few spaces even to speed up emergency vehicles. So, I think the city DOT will continue “daylighting” on a case by case basis.

Transit Sam