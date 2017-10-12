Transit Sam: Week of Oct 12, 2017

Dates: Thursday, October 12 – Wednesday, October 18

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE SUSPENDED THURSDAY AND FRIDAY FOR JEWISH HOLIDAYS

How about dem Jets! Who would’ve thought that after five games they’d be in first place squaring off against their nemesis, the New England Patriots? The winner will take sole possession of first place and with Tom Brady questionable the odds may be leaning toward the home team at Met Life. I’m expecting a sell-out crowd for the biggest NFL game of the year so far in the Meadowlands. Kick-off is at 1 p.m. Sunday, so traffic will start forming at the Hudson River crossings, including the Holland Tunnel, at 11 a.m. This will affect the tunnel approaches on Varick, Canal, Broome and Hudson streets.

On Saturday for the Avon Walk to End Breast Cancer, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting in Midtown, will make its way through West Village, SoHo, the Financial District, across the Brooklyn Bridge, then back to Manhattan via the Williamsburg Bridge, through the Lower East Side, the East Village, and beyond. Streets won’t close, but expect turbulence along Hudson Street between 14th and Bleecker streets; Canal Street between Mercer and Church streets; and Broadway (not to be confused with West Broadway) between Worth Street and Battery Place. Drivers at the Brooklyn and Williamsburg bridges may experience some delays. (Downtowners are off the hook for day two, on Sunday, which is an uptown affair.)

The World Trade Center Block Party, on Sunday, will close Liberty Street between Broadway and Trinity Place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Also on Sunday, a West 4th Street Festival will take over W. 4th St. between Sixth Avenue and LaGuardia Place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Demo alert! At least a thousand demonstrators will gather at Foley Square, bounded by Worth, Centre, and Lafayette streets, for a No Muslim Ban Prayer and Vigil starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday, affecting the Centre Street approach to and exit from the Brooklyn Bridge.

From the Mailbag:

Dear Transit Sam,

In your book, Traffic Conundrums, you state that the statute of limitations for a parking ticket issued in New York City is eight years and three months after the date on which a ticket was issued. Which law are you citing and is it still true?

Sincerely,

Hilal K.

Dear Hilal,

The statute of limitations that I referred to in my book is part of New York State Vehicle & Traffic Law, and yes, it’s still accurate.

Transit Sam