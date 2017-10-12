Police Blotter: Week of Oct. 12, 2017

WATCH OUT FOR HER

Police are hunting for a woman they say stole a $37,000 watch from a man on Oct. 3.

The woman allegedly accompanied the 46-year-old victim to his home in the vicinity of River Terrace and Murray Street shortly after midnight, and removed the watch when he was unconscious, according to authorities.

The woman — described as in her twenties, 5-foot5 and 120lbs, with black hair — fled the location eastbound on Murray Street, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.

JOCK STRAPPED

A thief nabbed more than $4,000 worth of jewelry that a woman left in an unsecured locker inside a Liberty Street gym on Oct. 2.

The victim told police she stored her valuables in the gym near West Street at 4:25 pm, and returned later to find her expensive watch, diamond bracelet, and gold and diamond rings stolen.

CON EDISON ARTIST

A con artist scammed a Broad Street nightclub out of nearly $3,000 on Sept. 30.

The owner told police he was inside the bar near Stone Street when the phone rang at around 2 pm, and a man claiming to represent Con Edison said he was calling to collect a bill.

The bar owner went ahead and paid $2,905, but called the phone number back later and was told, “You’ve been scammed and we will keep scamming,” according to police.

BIKE BANDIT

A thief robbed a man on Battery Place on Oct. 6, taking his bike.

The victim told police he had arranged to meet the crook near Greenwich Street to sell his bike at 7:30 pm, but the man claimed he had a firearm in his pocket and just stole the $700 cycle instead.

GUN RUNNER

A nogoodnik attempted to rob a man on Battery Place on Oct. 2.

The victim told police he was between West Thames and Third Place at 11:50 pm, when the would-be thief approached him from behind and uttered a chilling threat.

“Give me your wallet,” he snarled. “I have a gun.”

The victim made a run for it, and the crook gave chase for a few blocks before giving up the hunt, cops said.

— Colin Mixson