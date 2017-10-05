Transit Sam: Week of Oct. 5, 2017

Thurs., Oct. 5–Wed., Oct. 11

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE SUSPENDED THURSDAY, FRIDAY & MONDAY FOR SUCCOTH AND COLUMBUS DAY

Some are now worrying about the “Fall of Hell” as a result of a devastating highway ramp fire in NJ that has caused lasting traffic headaches for Downtown. The westbound Route 139 ramp, just past the Holland Tunnel exit, was badly damaged in a fire on Friday. The elevated structure has been weakened and multiple lanes are closed, probably for another month or more. This limits capacity to NJ backing up traffic from the mouth of the Holland Tunnel up Varick, down Hudson and across Canal and Broome.

N.J. DOT and the Port Authority have been coping as best as possible and many drivers have gone back to PATH. Others are traveling north to the Lincoln Tunnel. But, no way to sugar-coat this — it ain’t gonna be pretty.

No relief in sight on Sunday, as the hapless Giants face off against the Chargers at 1 p.m. at MetLife Stadium, with Holland Tunnel fan traffic picking up around 11 a.m. Post-game traffic will hit the city around 5 p.m.

Columbus Day Monday! It is not a major holiday so watch where you park. Only alt-side rules are suspended. All other rules, including meters, remain in effect. You may park by a school but make absolutely sure school is out for the day — some parochial schools may hold classes.

On Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Avenues for Justice Fourth Avenue Festival will close Fourth Ave between 9th and 14th streets.

On Monday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Columbus Day Festival will close Whitehall St. between Stone and Water streets, Broadway between Morris and Stone streets, and Broadway between Liberty Street and Battery Place.

On Tuesday, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Double Ten Parade in Chinatown will close streets in the area of Canal and Worth and from Mulberry to Bowery. With the festivities tapering off just in time for rush hour, prepare for delays approaching the Manhattan Bridge.

For the latest information on what to expect on the roads, including updates of the Holland Tunnel, follow me on Twitter @GridlockSam and subscribe to my weekly e-Newsletter on my website, www.gridlocksam.com.