Seaport Report: October 2017

BY JANEL BLADOW

Lovely evenings for in store for sitting outside with friends and family at a café or on a pier. And clear, blue skies by day. Enjoy!

BRING ON THE LIGHT… The 30th-annual Deepavali Festival took over Water Street at Fulton on Sunday, Oct. 1, and what a great time everyone had. Deepavali, or Diwali, is the Hindu Festival of Lights and is celebrated annually throughout the world, as millions of lights shine on rooftops, doors, windows and even the sky. It celebrates the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair. The street fair marked 50 years for the Association of Indians in America, which formed after Congress passed the 1965-66 Immigration Act, finally repealing the Asian Exclusion Act of 1917. The organization also “represents the hopes and aspirations of those immigrants who are united by their common bond of Indian heritage and American commitment.” Seaport neighbor Zette Emmons said it was “a perfect sunny day. A whole group of Indian American friends with their kids started the day by going over to the Statue of Liberty on the Schooner Pioneer. There were lots of booths selling crafts, clothes, henna tattoos. Two stages featured performers, dancers and, of course, politicians!” British-Asian superstar Jay Sean performed, as did Canadian hip-hop/R&B singer Neal Chatha, better known to his fans as The PropheC. Entertainment also included the 4th-annual Inter-Collegiate Dance Competition NAACH INFERNO, presented by India TV’s STAR Bharat. Plus fairgoers could learn a few Bollywood moves of their own from the dance pros of Shiamak USA. And since no festival of light could go without, the day ended with a bang. “The fireworks in the evening were spectacular,” said Zette, “right at the end of Pier 16. Since the general public didn’t really know about them, there were no crowds, except a lot of happy South Asian families.”

PARTY HEARTY… The South Street Seaport Museum was set to celebrate its 5th anniversary with an evening under the stars Tuesday, with a cocktail hour aboard its flagship Wavertree, followed by a multi-course, sit-down dinner dockside on Pier 16. But with all the wild weather blowing our way from the south, it wasn’t to be. The festivities went on, however, thanks to some quick thinking and resourceful planning. And by all accounts, it went off spectacularly. “It was a stunning gathering,” SSSM Executive Director Captain Jonathan Boulware told Seaport Report. “The Seaport Museum faithful from all eras of its existence convened to celebrate our first 50 years, to honor many who made it possible, and to lay the foundation for the next 50 years. Even though Hurricane Jose thwarted our shipboard party, we celebrated in fine style at Cipriani Wall Street. We raised needed funds that support our programming. We made new friends. And we showed that the Downtown coalition that supports the Seaport Museum is strong and getting stronger!”

TASTY… Mark it in ink! Saturday, Oct. 21, kicks off the 8th-annual Taste of the Seaport. The fall foodie fest celebrates everything delicious in our little ‘hood. Look for tantalizing dishes and refreshing beverages from more than 40 Seaport and Financial District bars, cafes, restaurants and food stands. There will also be tons of fun for tots with children’s activities and plenty of fun music for the big kids, er, grownups. Proceeds benefit arts and enrichment programs at PS 343 Peck Slip School and PS 397 Spruce Street School. The fun starts at 11:30 am. Buy pre-sale tickets at: www.tasteoftheseaport.org.

ENJOY AN URBAN HIKE… Hey, weather’s nice. Why not take a walk for a good cause? The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises funds and awareness for care, support and research. Held annually in more than 600 communities nationally, the NYC hike kicks off at Pier 17, on Saturday, Oct. 28. Registration is at 8:30 am, followed by a welcome ceremony at 9:45 am. The walk itself begins at 10:15 am and goes to City Hall (1.5 miles) or go all the way with the group to the Brooklyn Bridge first tower (2.5 miles). So far, nearly 1,300 people and 323 groups have already signed up, raising more than 40 percent of the $590,000 goal. So join in and help push them over the top! To register: http://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2017/NY-NewYorkCity?fr_id=10649&pg=entry.

YOU CAN SEE BB NOW… Just in case you haven’t wandered over to the East River lately, the scaffolding is down! Pier 17 looks great, with more space, light, air, and seating. Plus, most importantly, another wonderful view of our iconic Brooklyn Bridge. Take a stroll.