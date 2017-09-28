Police Blotter: Week of Sept. 28, 2017

COAT CROOK

A crook looted a Greene Street fashion boutique to the tune of $21,000 worth of leather jackets on Sept. 20.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect force open the front door of the business between Spring and Broome streets at 3:47 am, then grabbing six Jeffrey Rudes jackets and fleeing.

OUT OF TIME

A thief nabbed a woman’s $5,000 watch she left unguarded in a Murray Street gym on Sept. 17.

The victim told police she took off her watch to shower at the gym between W. Broadway and Church Street at 5:30 pm, placing it on a ledge outside the stall.

All clean, she stepped out of the shower 15 minutes later, and discovered the silver timepiece stolen, cops said.

WHEEL BAD GUY

A burglar ransacked a woman’s car on Thompson Street on Sept. 22, taking more than $1,000 worth of electronics and other valuables.

The victim told police she parked her car between W. Houston and Prince streets at 8 pm, and returned at around 1 am to find a back window busted and her backpack — which contained an Apple laptop and perfume — stolen.

TURNAROUND TIME

Cops busted a 43-year-old man for allegedly slashing a woman on Broadway on Sept. 22.

The victim, 28, told police she was between Vesey and Fulton streets at 8:05 pm, when the suspect approached her from behind and snarled, “don’t turn around.”

But that’s exactly what the woman did, and the suspect pulled a blade, which he allegedly used to open up a nasty gash on her shoulder, cops said.

Police collared their suspect later that evening, and the victim identified him as her attacker, cops said.

BEAT IT

Cops are hunting the fiend who nabbed cash off a sleeping straphanger and then beat a good Samaritan with his own bike lock aboard an N train near Chambers Street on Sept. 22.

The beating victim told police his train was approaching the station near West Broadway at 1:45 am, when he spotted the crook sneaking cash out of a woman’s pocket as she slept, according to police.

The good Samaritan went to intervene and ended up brawling with the thief, who managed to drag a chain off the victim’s bike and clock him with it over the head.

The crook made off with the woman’s $60, along with the bike chain. The victim required stitches for his wound, cops said.

WORKPLACE DISPUTE

A 47-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a coworker inside a Park Place construction site on Sept. 22.

The victim told police he was at the worksite between Church Street and Broadway at 8:45 am when approached the suspect to apologize following a dispute that occurred the day before.

But the suspect was having any of that, allegedly barking, “I don’t want your fucking hand,” and then stabbing the vicim behind his left shoulder, cops said.

— Colin Mixson