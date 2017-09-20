Union workers rally in Foley Square

Hundreds of union workers from across the city rallied in Foley Square on Monday in support of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers’ labor battle with the cable provider Spectrum.

The 1,800 cable workers IBEW Local 3 have been on strike since March in a contract dispute with Charter Communications, which bought Time Warner Cable last year and rebranded is as Spectrum.

Workers from unions representing industries ranging from metalworkers to hotel workers answered the call of New York City Central Labor Council president Vincent Alvarez — himself a member of IBEW Local 3 — to take to the streets in solidarity with the electrical workers, who are resisting cuts to their benefits in their new contract.

“Attacks on the middle class aren’t just happening here in New York City, they are taking place throughout the country, and today, working people are taking to the streets to fight back,” said Alvarez. “These are hardworking men and women who want nothing more than to be able to provide for themselves and their families.”

The workers marched across the Brooklyn Bridge and the gathered at Downtown’s Foley Square for a rally whose features speakers included Alvarez, AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka, and Mayor de Blasio.