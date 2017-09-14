Transit Sam Week of Sept. 14, 2017

Dates: Thursday, September 14 – Wednesday, September 20

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE IN EFFECT ALL WEEK

Brace yourselves, lower Manhattan! Between POTUS’s arrival in town on Sunday and the first Monday night football game of the year, on top of various street festivals and fairs, we’re looking at a tough traffic week ahead.

President Trump didn’t wait long this time to revisit Manhattan, this time for the United Nations General Assembly. Trump is expected to land at the Wall St. Helipad late afternoon/early evening on Sunday. From there, he’ll move right on to Trump Tower via FDR Drive, closing it both directions from Midtown to the Battery. South Street and the Battery Underpass will be affected. The good news for Lower Manhattan is, until he leaves on Thursday, his plans revolve around meetings in Midtown.

Other world leaders will be coming and going throughout the week, and though most will stay in Midtown Hotels, the Battery Park Ritz Carlton will host some, which will mean intermittent delays on Battery Place. To find out the latest updates, follow me on Twitter @GridlockSam.

On Monday at 8:30 p.m., the Giants return to MetLife Stadium to battle the Lions for the first home game of the regular NFL season. Monday night games wreak havoc with p.m. rush hour traffic. The Holland, which already suffers daily afternoon traffic jams, will see much longer back-ups than usual, starting around 5:30 p.m., as overflow traffic diverts from the Lincoln. Canal, Varick, and Broome streets, and Hudson approaches to the tunnel should be avoided. If you’re heading to the game, Transit Sam’s advice is to take New Jersey Transit to Secaucus Junction, where you can transfer to a free rail shuttle to the stadium.

Also this week, the San Gennaro Festival begins Thursday, closing Mulberry Street between Canal and Houston streets, and Grand and Hester streets between Mott and Centre streets daily from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. until Sunday, September 24.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Murray Street Block Party will close Murray between Greenwich Street and West Broadway.

Demo alert! Sunday marks the sixth anniversary of Occupy Wall Street, and in honor, hundreds will head to Zuccotti Park, bounded by Trinity Place and Broadway, and Cedar and Liberty streets. They’ll gather there at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, and remain there until 9 p.m. Monday.

The Reade Street Block Party will close Read between Broadway and Church Street on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., the Run 10 Feed 10 bike race will close Twelfth Avenue/West Street southbound from midtown to N. Moore Street. Expect slowdowns up Washington Street.

The Third Avenue Merchandise Fair will close Third between 14th and 23rd streets from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.