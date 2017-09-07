Transit Sam: Week of Sept. 7, 2017

Dates: Thurs., Sept. 7–Wed., Sept. 13

ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE IN EFFECT ALL WEEK

Monday will mark the 16th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, and New York City and the nation will remember as always, with the 9/11 Ceremony, which will close the area bounded by Barclay Street and Battery Place, and between Broadway and West Street, and other nearby streets from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please show your respect by not driving near the area. West St. should be off your itinerary all day since The Tower of Lights trucks will be assembling on the West Side Highway at Morris Street. If you must travel north-south in a car in lower Manhattan, stick with the FDR Drive.

New York Fashion Week is upon us, bringing media, fashionistas, fans, and VIPs like Rihanna and Kanye West to Lower Manhattan from 9 a.m. to around 11 p.m. daily until Friday, September 15th. Events at Skylight at Clarkson Square during those times will take over streets bounded by Houston and Spring streets, and Hudson and West Streets. Spring Studios shows will intermittently close Varick Street between Laight and North Moore streets. These star-studded extravaganzas will impact traffic on West Street and at the Holland Tunnel, also affecting Canal Street. (Good thing there’s no football this week to add to the mix!)

On Sunday, the Century Bike Tour, from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m., will stretch across boroughs, with thousands of bikers passing through Lower Manhattan. The tour will close Hudson Street from 14th Street to Eighth Avenue, continuing from there onto Bleecker Street and then south onto West Broadway. On West Broadway, they’ll head down to Grand Street, cutting east to Lafayette Street, and following it south to Centre Street, departing Manhattan via the Brooklyn Bridge Bike Path. Expect widespread impacts from Chelsea to the Civic Center area, with West, Varick, Houston, and Canal streets, and especially the Civic Centre access to and egress from the Brooklyn Bridge, experiencing the heaviest delays.

The Broadway Village Fair, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will close Broadway between Waverly Place and 14th Street.

The 2017 school year has begun, so look out for morning and afternoon delays as school buses return to the streets, avoid parking near schools for the day, and drive extra-carefully!

For up-to-date news, follow me on Twitter @GridlockSam and subscribe to my weekly eNewsletter at my website, www.gridlocksam.com.